CSR And Sustainability Spotlight: Virgin Media

Virgin Media Ireland’s purpose is building connections that really matter, writes Anna Maria Barry, Head of Public Relations, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility. Our people and organisation are committed to creating and supporting positive change in society. That’s where our Connections for Good manifesto comes in.

Our Connections Are Good For The Environment

We are focused on environmental criteria to transition towards low-carbon, climate-resilient growth in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, eco-efficient products, technology and processes and green buildings.

• Sourcing renewable energy We’re using 100% renewable electricity in partnership with energy utilities. We’re also investing and deploying solar energy and wind turbines across key sites and technical hubs, and securing renewable energy credits.

• Improving energy efficiency Across our buildings, network, vehicle fleets and production studios, we are continuing to develop and implement projects to improve energy efficiency. Virgin Media Ireland was one of the first across the Liberty Global family to introduce free air cooling units into our data centres and hub sites, reducing air-conditioning energy usage by 50%.

Our Connections Are Good For Our Communities

Our social initiatives foster the relationships we have in place with people, communities, organisations and institutions across Ireland. We help to tackle many issues and we support social endeavours in line with our resources and expertise and wherever we feel we can make the most difference to create connections for good.

Learning and education are primary focus areas in our CSR strategy, and we support organisations that create positive change in our communities. Our volunteering programmes are centred around creating opportunities to thrive. Our partners include:

We focus our charitable efforts on education, digital skills and workforce development. The programmes are implemented through volunteering and include Time To Read, P-Tech (Pathways in Technology), Age Action’s Getting Started Computer Training Programme, CodorDojo Coolest Projects, and supporting innovators and entrepreneurs to use digital technology to inspire social change with Young Social Innovators.

Virgin Media believes entrepreneurial businesses are the lifeblood of a booming economy and creators of social change. The pandemic has made things challenging, and this is why Virgin Media’s #BackingBusiness initiative is helping to keep Irish businesses moving.

Our Connections Are Good For Governance

Virgin Media has the highest standards of corporate governance in the practices and policies we have in place to promote fairness, transparency and accountability. As part of our commitment to being a responsible business, we adhere to a Code of Business Conduct that applies to all our people.

GDPR has established a strong standard for privacy and data protection by empowering people to take control of their personal information. Securing personal data and being transparent to customers about their data options and usage is essential to ensuring trust and mitigating risk. Virgin Media works with multiple partners who share the same principles. This year we joined over 170 countries worldwide to celebrate Safer Internet Day and worked with our partners Webwise, Hotline.ie and the National Parents Council Primary to promote the campaign.

Virgin Media is a member of Media Literacy Ireland and is supporting its Be Media Smart campaign to help people tell the difference between reliable and accurate information and or deliberately false or misleading information online and offline.

