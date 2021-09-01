CSR And Sustainability Spotlight: Aviva Ireland

01 Sep 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

At Aviva Ireland, we have adopted a multi-faceted approach to our socially responsible and sustainability activities which is embedded into the very DNA of the business. We look forward to working in our local communities, with our customers, brokers, and colleagues to create a more sustainable future for all stakeholders, and to contribute meaningfully in doing so.

Sustainability Ambition

In March 2021, Aviva plc announced a commitment to become net zero by 2040 in carbon emissions, the first insurance company to make this ambitious commitment. Our net zero activity extends across all parts of our business including Aviva Ireland’s three office locations in Dublin, Cork, and Galway. Our sustainability includes embedding and promoting Diversity & Inclusion into the business, so that all our people can fulfil their potential, while also promoting these values to all external stakeholders.

We do this by supporting our local communities, by promoting great D&I charity causes, and by offering sustainable and climate friendly products and services to our customers and broker partners.

Carbon Reduction

Aviva globally has been carbon neutral since 2006, assisted by the purchase of carbon credits. Aviva Ireland has supported the delivery of our climate goals by reducing and eradicating carbon emissions in our operations and offices, having already achieved a 74% reduction since 2010. We embedded sustainability into our claims process using local loss adjusters to reduce our carbon footprint, and we have a network of garages through Aviva Motor Services with expertise in the newest electric vehicle technologies and green disposal of vehicles.

ESG Investments

Our fund manager, Aviva Investors, invests in companies using Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria, and influence these companies to achieve climate and/or social change targets. We are also providing sustainable investment options for our pension, investment, and savings customers. We aim to deliver net zero carbon emissions across all our investments by 2040, with a 30% cut by 2025 and a 60% cut by 2030. We have also begun work with our suppliers to assist them in making the changes to achieve these targets.

Community Supports

In 2020 we donated over €350,000 to great D&I and charity causes that our people and customers care about. Charity partnerships include St Francis Hospice, Temple Street, Children’s Hospital in Dublin, the Shine Centre for Autism in Cork, and the Galway Rape Crisis Centre. We distribute €100,000 annually to causes that our brokers care about through the Aviva Broker Community Fund.

In June 2021, we celebrated Pride once again by lighting up Aviva Stadium in the rainbow colours in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. We also installed a sensory booth in Aviva Stadium for attendees with sensory needs and teamed up with autism charity, AsIAm to create sensory activity packs to support children with additional needs as they moved towards returning to school. Our people volunteered over 1,800 hours, encouraged by the company offering them up to 21 volunteer hours leave per annum. Our schools programme involved Aviva staff volunteering their time with five DEIS schools across the country.

Under Aviva’s Champion Green initiative, we provided fashion duo Jill & Gill with a short-term licence rent free of a retail unit on St. Stephen’s Green. We plan to offer a further retail unit to an SME in our newly refurbished Blackrock Village Centre.

Photo: Aviva has established beehives on top of two of its office buildings. This reflects the critical importance of bees in developing and maintaining and promoting biodiversity,a key part of our Climate Commitments. Pictured is Aviva Ireland’s CR Executive Caitlin Flanagan with some of the bees (Pic: Paul Sharp)