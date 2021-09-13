13 Sep 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

At Matheson, our responsibility to our clients, our people and our communities drives how we operate as a business.

Gold Standard Diversity & Inclusion Award

In 2019, Matheson became the first organisation in Ireland, in any sector, to receive the Gold Standard Award from the Irish Centre for Diversity, in recognition of the firm’s development and implementation of people-focused Diversity & Inclusion initiatives. Matheson is proud of the work and advances made in the number of women in leadership roles. 41% of our partnership is female, and in June 2021 Matheson was named the most gender-diverse legal firm in Ireland and the 5th among independent European Law firms in The Lawyer’s European 100 report.

Our Impactful Business Programme

Matheson is more than just a business – we are a community of people with the power to make a positive impact on each other and on the communities in which we live and work. We recognise the interrelationship between our commitments to Diversity & Inclusion; Corporate Social Responsibility, the environment, and the arts.

Reflecting this, in March 2021 Matheson launched its most ambitious CSR and equality initiative to date – our Impactful Business Programme (IBP) – a single vision to deliver and support meaningful, sustainable and measurable change across our community of colleagues, clients and society. By more closely aligning our four IBP pillars – CSR, D&I, Environmental Sustainability and the Arts – we believe that we can bring even more focus and direction to our activities, and make an even bigger difference to those affected by them.

Corporate Social Responsibility At Matheson

Corporate Social Responsibility is a core pillar of Matheson’s Impactful Business Programme. All our staff are encouraged to contribute to making a real impact in our local community. We do more than merely provide donations. We enable our talented people to help other people. Volunteers from the firm build relationships with our chosen organisations, creating a spirit of active engagement between Matheson and the organisations we support.

Consequently, we bring our values of Partnership, Respect, Innovation, Diversity and Entrepreneurship (PRIDE) to life, through the provision of educational programmes, work readiness skills and opportunities to local and international communities though our charity partnerships such as JobCare, Junior Achievement Ireland, the Emer Casey Foundation, and the Calcutta Run.

Our Employee Wellbeing Programme

A key priority for Matheson is our employees’ mental health and wellbeing and in May 2020, we became signatories to the Mindful Business Charter (MBC), a set of best practice, behavioural principles to tackle avoidable stress in the workplace.

Earlier this year, Matheson also signed the Law Society of Ireland’s Professional Wellbeing Charter, which champions behaviours, skills and practices to promote and enable professional wellbeing in the workplace. We also run internal workshops and webinars to provide guidance and advice on managing mental health, building resilience levels and avoiding burn-out.

Bringing our IBP pillars, including Corporate Social Responsibility, into one cohesive programme of work enhances our social impact by providing a single vision to deliver and support meaningful, sustainable and measurable change across our community of colleagues, clients and society.

Find out more about Matheson’s Impactful Business Programme at matheson.com/about-us/impactful-business-programme.

Photo (l-r): Director of HR Lorraine Roche and Impactful Business Programme Manager at Matheson Daragh Bogan with Matheson’s Gold Standard Award from the Irish Centre for Diversity