CSO Reports Increase In Pension Coverage

11 Feb 2021 | 12.19 pm

The Central Statistics Office has published the results of the Pension Coverage 2020 survey which was carried out in July to September 2020.

According to the CSO, supplementary pension coverage increased for all age groups since the third quarter of 2019. However pension coverage was still lowest among younger workers.

Statistician Maureen Delamere stated: “Two-thirds of those employed had some form of pension coverage as well as a state pension, an increase of five points from the same period of 2019.

“Nearly a quarter of workers aged 20 to 24 had coverage, while 50% of those aged 25 to 34 years had supplementary pension coverage which increases with age, as 73% of the 55-69 year cohort had coverage. Two thirds of pension cover was with ‘defined contribution’ while the remainder was with ‘defined benefit’.”

The CSO survey found that the main reasons for lacking pension coverage are affordability (35%) and not bothering to organise it (37%).

Commenting on the findings, Brokers Ireland noted that 20% of the population was not involved in the survey because they are unemployed.

Rachel McGovern (pictured), director of financial services, said: “Considering that 58% of these workers without coverage said they could rely on the state pension as a source of income, a very large portion of the population will be existing rather than living in retirement especially for those who don’t own their homes.

“The housing crisis will mean that more people will be at an age where they can’t secure a mortgage or have time to plan for a private pension.”

According to Brokers Ireland, people who use a financial broker are twice more likely to have a pension than those who don’t use one.

Mark Reilly, pensions proposition lead, Royal London, said that pension coverage is increasing at too slow a pace and gives weight to the ‘pensions timebomb’ looming down the line.

“The data also supports findings from a Royal London survey which revealed that 41% of adults in Ireland say that they will be relying on the state pension as their primary source of income to fund them in retirement,” Reilly added.

“More needs to be done to help our younger generations understand the benefits of pension saving. The ideal time to start a pension is with a deduction from your very first proper salary, as what you never have, you’ll never miss, and the habit will stand to you over your working life.

“The effect of compounding growth will mean that the money you save in your early years will invariably be worth the most when you come to retire.”

The CSO estimates that Ireland’s over 65 population will triple to 1.5m by 2046, causing the ratio of taxpayers to pensioners to decline.

“Too many people assume that the state will take care of them in retirement, but with the number of retirees set to mushroom over the next few years, that’s no longer a certainty,” said Reilly.

“Similarly, too few people are aware of the immediate and long-term tax benefits of contributing. While people might know that there is tax relief, my sense is that many simply don’t know how it works or more importantly how beneficial it is. For example, if you are on the higher rate of income tax then for every €10 invested you get €4 in tax relief, which means your ‘net’ cost is just €6.”