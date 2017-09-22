CSO Estimates Employment Increase Of 2.4%

22 Sep 2017 | 02.46 pm

Labour market figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) estimate an annual increase in employment of 2.4% or 48,100 in the second quarter of 2017.

At the end of the period, the total number of people with some form of employment was estimated at 2,063,000.

The Q2 increase compares with an annual rise in employment of 3.5% (68,600) estimated for the first quarter 2017.

The annual increase in the numbers at work in Q2 was made up of an estimated increase of 77,800 in full-time employment and a decrease of 29,700 in those employed on a part-time basis. On a seasonally-adjusted basis, employment rose by 3,300 (+0.2%) in the quarter.

The estimate of unemployment Q2 2017 decreased by 46,300 (-24.7%) in the year to 141,500. Economists noted that this was the twentieth quarter running where those without a job declined on an annual basis.

The seasonally-adjusted monthly unemployment rates have been revised down, with the August rate now put at 6.1% as against the previously reported 6.3%. The unadjusted jobless rate in the second quarter dropped from 8.6% to 6.4% over the year.

Alan McQuaid at Merrion Capital commented: “Employment rose in eleven of the fourteen economic sectors on an annual basis in the second quarter. The greatest rates of increase were posted in the Information and communication (+9.3% or 7,800) and the Construction (+7.7% or 10,600) sectors.

“The continued pick-up in the latter is particularly encouraging given that it was the building industry that suffered the worst in the downturn. On the negative side, some sectors recorded job losses with the biggest annual decline coming in Agriculture, forestry and fishing (-5.4% or -6,300), which may have been Brexit related.”

Economist Austin Hughes at KBC Bank said the jobs data reveal a significant softening in the pace of growth, though the pace of increase in employment in the Irish economy remains notably faster than elsewhere.

“We now expect jobs growth for the full year to average a healthy 2.5%, about a percentage point faster than jobs growth is at present in either the US or the Euro area and about 1.5 percentage points faster than in the UK,” said Hughes. “The reported quarterly increase of 0.2% (down from a 0.7% previously) is disappointing and somewhat at odds with the ongoing strength in areas such as retailing and the property market.”

Hiring Caution

Hughes added: “The softer pace of jobs growth in Q2 may reflect an element of caution in relation to new hiring (that was hinted at in the recent KBC Bank/Chartered Accountants Ireland Business Sentiment Survey).

“This could reflect continuing uncertainty about the potential implications of Brexit and/or tax policy changes in the US as well as the more immediate challenges posed by the weakening of sterling against the euro.”

Hughes noted that the Border region continues to be the only geographic area reporting a drop in employment on a year earlier although the decline is marginal (a decline of 200 jobs). At the sectoral level, there was a notable 3,300 quarterly drop in employment in the accommodation and food services sector.

“Similarly, a 3,100 quarterly fall in jobs in industry is likely partly a correction following a gain of 6.5k in the previous quarter in this volatile area, but it could also owe something to a less competitive exchange rate, particularly, against sterling.”

Hughes stressed that the view from this mortgage lender is that is that the softer jobs growth data is not a a pointer towards notably softer conditions in the Irish economy. “The Q2 pace of jobs growth in Ireland remains well in excess of the current rate of wage growth,” he said. “This suggests strong labour demand is creating ample additional supply rather than broadly based wage pressures.

Inward Migration

“In the same vein, Ireland’s job vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2017 at 1.1% is well below the EU average of 2.0% (and the ninth lowest of the EU-28). This implies that even if there are sectoral difficulties at the ‘macro’ level there is little evidence of significant overheating pressures in the Irish labour market at present.

“More generally, the gradually increasing pace of growth in the population aged over 15 implies a pick-up in net inward migration of late and together with the ongoing increase in employment this implies that a strong and smoothly functioning labour market is likely to add to pressures on the housing market.”

Commenting on the QNHS data, finance minister Paschal Donohoe (pictured) said conditions in the labour market remain solid. “The level of employment is now at its highest since 2008. In parallel, unemployment continues to decline, with the unemployment reaching 6.1% in August. Our job is to build upon these improvements.”

Pix: RollingNews.ie