CSO Data Points To Economy In Overdrive

15 Dec 2017 | 01.57 pm

Q3 2017 economic data from the Central Statistics Office indicate that Irealnd’s economy will have grown by around 7% by year-end, based on a figure of 7.3% GDP growth for the first three quarters combined with indicators which suggest that growth is continuing through Q3.

According to Investec chief economist Philip O’Sullivan, the quarterly data show “extraordinarily strong growth at a headline level”, with GDP up 4.2% between Q2 and Q3 indicating an annualised rate of 10.5%.

He added: “For the first three quarters of the year annual growth has averaged 7.3%, so even if quarterly growth were flat in Q417 (unlikely, given the buoyant conditions indicated by high frequency indicators such as the Investec Manufacturing PMI) this would imply a full-year GDP increase of 6.5%, well ahead of our current 4.8% forecast. Sure, these data are flattered by the multinational sector (yet again!), but a deep dive confirms a strong underlying growth profile.”

On the expenditure side, the annualised rates of growth in Q3 were 2.7% for personal consumption and 2.1% for government consumption, while net exports were up a staggering 104%. “The CSO’s modified underlying datum shows annualised growth of 11.7% in Q3 (14.2% for the first nine months of 2017) and this is a better indication of underlying conditions in the ‘real’ economy,” said O’Sullivan.

“In terms of net exports, headline growth is flattered by the fall in imports. The national accounts measure of gross exports was up 8.7% year on year in Q3, with strong growth seen across both goods (+9.2% year on year) and services (+7.9% year on year).

“The goods export figure seems a little high compared to previously released monthly merchandise trade data, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see this revised downwards in due course. The services export figure is also somewhat flattered by higher exports of royalties, arising from previous transfers of IP assets by the multinationals into Ireland.

“Balance of Payments data released alongside the national accounts show that the surplus for the first three quarters of 2017, at €22.2 billion, was more than three times the figure for the corresponding period of 2016 (€6.8 billion).

Given the recent modifications to GDP measurements implemented by the CSO, in the wake of ludicrous results such as the 23% growth in GDP two years ago, O’Sullivan added a caution: “Ireland’s QNA data tend to be very volatile and subject to revision, so they always carry something of a health warning. To compensate for this, the CSO provides ‘modified’ data which exclude some of the MNC effects.

“Year to date, annual growth in modified total domestic demand is running at 4.9%, more or less in line with our 4.8% GDP forecast. Our gut feeling is that this is the ‘real’ growth in the underlying economy. With high frequency data such as the Exchequer Returns and Investec Manufacturing PMI suggesting a strong Q4 performance for the economy, we think that Ireland should see its GDP increase by a remarkable 7.0% in 2017, which would cement the country’s position as the EU’s fastest growing economy for a fourth successive year.”