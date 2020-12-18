CSO Data Highlights NPHET Enterprise Victims

18 Dec 2020 | 02.23 pm

Six in ten enterprises have availed of state Covid-19 employment-related support schemes, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Fifty-four per cent of all enterprises had employees or self-employed in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

One in five enterprises received a subsidy from Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) or Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) at some point between March and September 2020.

April had the highest proportion of enterprises with employees or self-employed in receipt of PUP at 52%, while July had the highest proportion of enterprises availing of TWSS at 16%.

Other Service Activities, which includes hairdressing, funeral services and gyms, was the sector that had the highest proportion of enterprises availing of state payroll support at 75%.

In other findings, 83% in the hairdressing and other beauty treatment activities had persons in receipt of the PUP at some point between March and September 2020.

Other activities with high levels of employment-related support take up were building completion and finishing (75%), which includes plasterers, painters and fitters etc.; restaurant and mobile food services (75%); beverage serving activities (73%); hotels and similar accommodation (71%); and taxi operators (67%).