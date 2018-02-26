26 Feb 2018 | 10.02 am

A newly-launched business group is attempting to promote ICT development and growth in the south-east region. Crystal Valley Tech’s (CVT) aim is to achieve national and international recognition for the region as a centre of innovation and excellence in ICT.

CVT was formed in August 2017 by a businesspeople in the tech industry in Waterford, as well as representatives from Waterford Institute of Technology. They include Elaine Fennelly, MD of Bluefin Payment Systems, and Donna Tilson, director of data solutions in Sun Life Financial.

The group plans to collaborate with other industry partners to drive awareness of the region, as well as lobby government to provide supports. CVT will focus on improving the south-east’s business visibility, recruitment ability and education provision.

Around 80 representatives of tech companies based in the south-east gathered in Waterford city today for the official launch of CVT. According to Elaine Fennelly, around 100 ICT companies are based in the south-east region, employing 2,000 people between them.

“The transformation from a low-tech economy has been striking. The software research community at TSSG and Arclabs in Waterford Institute of Technology have acted as a catalyst for this transformation,” she added. “CVT’s ambition is to make the south-east one of the most open, innovative digital regions in Europe.”

CVT is being supported by Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and Waterford Chamber of Commerce.

Photo: WIT president Willie Donnelly