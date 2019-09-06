Crowleys DFK Seek Forty New Hires

06 Sep 2019 | 10.21 am

Cork accountancy firm Crowleys DFK is to add 40 new hires at its HQ in the city and offices in Dublin over the next two years.

The practice says that it has had three consecutive years with growth exceeding 20% and at present employs 90 staff. The recruitment drive is looking to fill roles in internal audit, IT audit, risk management, advisory, cloud accounting and public sector services as well as tax and assurance.

Fourteen of the new posts will be for graduates, with the other 26 to be filled by experienced candidates. There are more details on the firm’s website here.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney, who visited the Cork head office for the announcement, commented: “Crowleys DFK is a great example of a local business achieving national and global success through ambition, innovation and a commitment to investing in talent.

“I’m particularly pleased to see Crowleys DFK provide career opportunities not only for homegrown and overseas professionals but also for our next generation of talent through their graduate programme.”

Managing partner James O’Connor added: “Our business has changed dramatically in recent years. We will also be investing in new technologies and introducing new service lines including data analytics, business process improvement, HR and marketing consultancy.”

Beyond its Irish client base, Crowleys DFK has global reach via DFK International, an international network that it joined in 1993.