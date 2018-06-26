26 Jun 2018 | 11.39 am

Accountancy practice of Crowe Horwath will join member firms in 130 countries worldwide in adopting the name Crowe from July 2. The firm says this is part of a process of closer alignment with the world’s eighth largest global accounting network, which counts over 220 firms in its global network.

The new identity for the Irish firm, which employs 150 people in Dublin and is ranked in the top 10 Irish accountancy practices, is the latest in a series of initiatives announced following the appointment of a new global CEO, David Mellor, earlier this year.

Managing partner Naoise Cosgrove (pictured) commented: “Since the Irish firm was established over 75 years ago by JJ Bastow and Jim Charleton, it has continued to evolve its service offering providing a broader range of services including leveraging its international network to meet the needs of our clients as their businesses evolve.

“The renaming of our firm to Crowe reflects this growing internationalisation, not just of our own practice but of the businesses we advise. Through greater collaboration with our international colleagues we will enhance further the delivery of audit, tax, advisory and consulting services.”

Crowe Global, formerly Crowe Howarth International, has 221 independent accounting and advisory firms in 130 countries. The network has a total global workforce of 36,540 people and had global revenues in 2017 of $3.8 billion.

In 2017, the Irish arm of Crowe Horwath merged with Phelan Prescott. It also announced plans to add 75 staff over the next three years.