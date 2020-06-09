Crowe Appoints New Tax Partner

09 Jun 2020 | 02.54 pm

Accountancy and business advisory practice Crowe has appointed Cormac Doyle as tax partner. Doyle, who joins from EisnerAmper Ireland, has over 17 years’ experience advising Irish and international businesses and their owners.

Doyle worked with EisnerAmper for the last 12 years. He was a partner in the firm for the last seven years and headed up its tax department.

A fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and an AITI chartered tax advisor, Doyle has specific expertise assisting clients in the financial services, technology and life sciences sectors.

“We are delighted to have Cormac join our growing practice,” said Naoise Cosgrove, Crowe’s managing partner. “Cormac’s experience and expertise will further strengthen our tax and business services team, and his client-centric ethos and values closely aligns with our own.”

Doyle’s appointment was also welcomed by John Byrne, tax partner with Crowe. “Cormac has extensive experience assisting Irish business owners, investors or employees expand within Ireland and overseas,” he said.

Photo: Cormac Doyle (centre), with Naoise Cosgrove (left) and John Byrne (Pic: CorporatePhotographersDublin.ie)