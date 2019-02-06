Crowe Appoints New HR Director

06 Feb 2019 | 05.04 pm

• Business advisors and accountants Crowe have appointed Beccy Cameron (pictured) as director of human resources at its Dublin HQ.

Cameron has more than 30 years experience in human resources in Britain, the Scandinavian countries, and Ireland, in a wide range of organisations including both the private and public sectors.

• Sunguard AS, which provides cloud, IT and recovery services, has appointed Noel O’Grady as senior sales director, a promotion from his three years as senior business development manager.

O’Grady has more than 18 years experience working with IaaS and information security firms, and will help Sunguard clients plan their IT architecture, secure their data and move mission-critical business applications to the cloud.

• Sodexo, the on-site services provider, has appointed Julie Ennis as managing director of corporate services. She joins from Bank of Ireland where she was the head of its mobile sales force for three years. Margot Slattery is to take on the company’s country president role as a full-time position, having previously combined it with the role of head of corporate services.

Ennis will be responsible for the management and strategic growth of Sodexo’s corporate services offering in Ireland and Northern Ireland, reporting to David Bailey, chief of corporate services for the UK and Ireland.