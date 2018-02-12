12 Feb 2018 | 08.49 am

Sponsored Content

With over twenty years of experience in the recruitment field, Keelin Dempsey and Liz Lyndon (pictured) of Crossell Recruitment say that increasingly they are being brought in to assist companies at late stages in the recruitment process. These companies, having tried to recruit directly, have found that the time required and the poor quality of responses are a major drain on internal resources.

A recent client explained that any perceived cost saving by recruiting directly was simply wiped out, and the real cost to the business increased. The extended period that the post was left vacant resulted in loss of sales and reduction in customer service.

Multiple Disciplines

Working across multiple disciplines that include sales and marketing roles is a strength that carries Crossell Recruitment forward. With many sales and marketing positions across a wide range of industries, which include Technology, Medical and FMCG, the opportunity for the candidates to transfer their skills to other sectors has never been greater.

Free Support Resource

A key element that many employers overlook when working with an external recruiter is that it is a free support resource, with modest fees only charged upon successful placements. “When you analyse the true cost of a vacant position, such as the management time required to filter and review CVs, and the real cost of lost productivity in a department, the placement fees actually represent good value, and have made many think, ‘why did I not use an external recruiter in the first place?’” says Keelin.

Specialist Process

Liz Lyndon points out that recruitment is a specialist process. “We are able to really understand the client’s top-line skills and cultural requirements,” says Liz. “We do not send out speculative CVs – we work to an agreed brief to select the right candidate for the role.” She adds that it has been proven time and again that a poor hire is a long-term cost to the company.

“Our partnership approach has enabled Crossell Recruitment to build long-term relationships with clients and our candidate base. Working on roles prior to the position becoming vacant minimises the time and negative effects of a position change.”

Crossell Recruitment is a division of Crossell Ltd, which is celebrating its 21st year of trading in 2018. Crossell is one of Ireland’s leading providers of outsourced field sales, retail merchandising and support staff to major brands that include Reckitt Benckiser, Kellogg’s and Irish Distillers. Crossell Recruitment focuses on the provision of staff for permanent, temporary and interim roles.

Working across a multitude of trade sectors, Crossell Recruitment fulfill roles that include:

Field Sales Representatives

Field Sales Managers

Sales Directors

Operations Directors

In-house Sales

Key Account Managers

National Account Managers

Merchandisers

Business Developers

Marketing Support

