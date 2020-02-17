Cross-Border Trade Hits High Despite Brexit

17 Feb 2020 | 09.39 am

Cross-border trade reached an all-time high of €7.4bn in 2018, despite uncertainty around Brexit, according to new figures released by InterTradeIreland.

The agency, which supports and promotes cross-border trading, also released data for business activity in Q4 2019, which indicated that over one-third of companies in Northern Ireland buy from suppliers in Ireland.

InterTradeIreland’s Q4 Business Monitor also showed that top-line indicators for the economy remain positive, with the majority of businesses either in growth mode (44%) or stable (42%).

The business monitor is based on feedback from more than 750 business managers across Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Almost three in 10 respondents (27%) told InterTradeIreland that they were planning on investing in staff, with broadly the same proportion intending to invest in marketing.

Other findings showed that 29% of companies surveyed are operating below capacity, with one-third of micro businesses reporting that they are just about breaking even.

Sourcing appropriate staff is a growing concern, with companies citing lack of appropriate skills in the workforce (22%) and difficulties in recruiting the right employees (27%).

Over half of businesses (57%) said that moving to a low carbon economy is important, while 70% think that the right skills are an enabler to the transition.

Aidan Gough (pictured), InterTradeIreland’s designated officer, said that the governments in Ireland and Northern Ireland are aware that the jobs market is changing rapidly, and are responding with support to drive business towards sustainable production practices and greater use of new technologies.

“We are focused on delivering collaborative all-island trade and business development initiatives that support businesses to adapt to the challenges and opportunities of rapid advances in technology and the transition to a low carbon future,” Gough added.

“InterTradeIreland has a wide range of supports that are a powerful resource for companies who want to innovate and grow.”