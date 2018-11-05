Cross-Border Initiative To Boost SME Innovation

05 Nov 2018 | 11.20 am

SMEs interested in cross-border collaboration to help develop new business ideas are being invited to apply for InterTradeIreland’s Co-Innovate programme.

The five-year, €17m programme is marking its first anniversary. Supported by the EU, the programme aims to boost collaboration between SMEs across the border counties in Ireland, Northern Ireland and parts of western Scotland.

More than 1,400 SMEs across the border region of Ireland are eligible to apply for Co-Innovate.

The programme oﬀers collaborative research and innovation project support via five different forms of innovation assistance. The graduated levels of support include free innovation workshops, individual business health checks and one-to-one expert mentoring.

Companies can also benefit from advanced support with academics and cross-border business-to-business partnerships.

More than 800 companies have taken part in Co-Innovate workshops over the last 12 months, with almost 500 going on to complete a Business Health Check.

More than 40 businesses have also taken part in an intensive 10-day mentoring session, which provides participants with specific action plans to develop research and innovation capabilities.

Dundalk-based company Tapa Healthcare is one of the firms that progressed through the scheme.

Speaking about the programme, Tapa Healthcare CEO Peter Donnelly said that it was an excellent way of reviewing his business, as well as focus on innovation and future opportunities.

“The advice, hands-on mentoring and real-life business support provided ensures innovation, research and collaboration is embedded in our business to foster growth,” Donnelly added.

Neil Ryan, InterTradeIreland’s Co-Innovate programme director, is now calling on more local SMEs to register their interest.

“The programme is aimed at demystifying innovation and helping firms understand how it can drive their company’s growth and profitability,” he said.

The programme is currently seeking SME applications for business-to-business and business-to-academia research and innovation projects. To find out more or register your interest, visit www.co-innovateprogramme.eu.

Business Monitor

Separately, InterTradeIreland research shows that cross-border trade activity remained resilient through Q3 2018 in the face of growing challenges.

The InterTradeIreland Business Monitor for the third quarter of this year showed that 41% of the hundreds of surveyed businesses are continuing to grow.

Some 30% of exporting respondents are experiencing rapid growth in sales, compared with just 18% of businesses that do not export.

Among the biggest business challenges cited is the rising cost of overheads, which is the biggest challenge facing 54% of SMEs. Rising energy costs are also a significant factor for firms, with 51% reporting it as an issue.

Other challenges noted include recruitment. Some 26% of businesses are experiencing difficulty recruiting, rising to 36% for large businesses, and 29% and 31% in the construction and professional services sector respectively.

Brexit continues to be a significant issue, particularly for exporters, as 42% report it has already had a negative impact on sales and 38% cite that it has impacted negatively on investment decision making within their firm.

Photo: Neil Ryan (left), with Peter Donnelly and Tapa Healthcare co-founder Dr John Kellett (right)