Croke Park has come a long way on its sustainability journey, and today continues to be a ‘game changer’ when it comes to sustainability in Ireland, with a wide range of programmes from energy saving and waste management, to biodiversity and local community gain initiatives.

Never mind Dublin’s drive for five this summer! Did you know Croke Park has its very own impressive five in a row when it comes to diverting all its waste away from landfill? Since 2014, the stadium has ensured that none of the rubbish produced on-site goes to landfill. Every year, the stadium also focusses on increasing its overall recycling rate, and this year’s aim is to break 80%.

Recycling Coffee Cups into Compost

While many visitors to Croke Park are thrilled to old ‘Sam’ and ‘Liam’ during their visit, the cups the stadium’s Sustainability Team are the most excited about are Croke Park’s fully compostable coffee and tea cups. Match-day teas and coffees are sipped from cups which are made from vegetable-based plastics only, which allows them to be disposed of in the stadium’s organic waste stream. Every year, 20 tonnes of compost produced from the stadium’s organic waste is made available for use in local and community gardens.

Fully Engaged with the Local Community

Croke Park also has its very own Neighbourhood Watch on event days. This Community Team, made up entirely of local residents, which we believe is the only team of its kind. They work during every event, helping their neighbours and keeping watch on their local area. In addition, Croke Park continues to hire locally, and nearly 40% of the stadium hospitality team is from the local community. 2019 is also a big year for Croke Park’s Community Fund, which is celebrating the important milestone of having allocated over €1 million in support to over 200 local voluntary groups since 2009.

A Stadium That Cares for Birds

The stadium’s Wildlife Corridor continues to flourish. Its bespoke bird boxes, used by blue tits to nest and rear their chicks, are made from woodcrete and woodstone, and are carefully designed to mimic natural nest sites and provide a stable environment for chick rearing and winter roosting.

An opportunity has also arisen to help reverse the decline in Ireland’s swift population, which has fallen by nearly 40% in the past ten years. Croke Park recently installed swift boxes in the new GAA Handball Centre development beside the stadium. These boxes will be used in combination with a caller to attract the birds boost the local swift population.

Try Our Honey at the Next Match

Since last year, Croke Park has also been working with local beekeepers to introduce beehives at its turf farm in north County Dublin. Conscious of how the native Irish bee has become an endangered and threatened species, the stadium wanted to play its part. Croke Park staff and chefs are now all abuzz as they look forward to having their very own honey on the menu later this summer.

