Croke Park Reopens For Meetings

06 Jul 2020 | 10.17 am

Croke Park has reopened its doors for meetings and events, accommodating both in-person and virtual activities.

“Our Covid-19 Response & Return to Events plans and protocols are in place, covering all necessary health and safety control and compliance measures. We’re ready for a safe return to events,” said Julie Manahan, marketing manager with Croke Park.

The venue is open for meetings and events on a small scale and will implement a variety of hygiene measures. The measures include increased cleaning and disinfection, access to sanitation supplies and improving the air quality through the event spaces.

“We have also redesigned event spaces and people movement to facilitate social distancing, and have updated our catering and service delivery standards,” Manahan explained. “We will also make suitable isolation spaces available within the venue for anyone who feels unwell.”

Croke Park’s stadium capacity and large spaces gives the venue ample scope to manage new physical distancing configurations, while an events team is available for event organisers to talk through all safety measures.

“We have also developed a virtual event studio with our partners AVCOM to offer clients a dedicated studio space with the technology, production values and expertise to stream their events from Croke Park,” said Manahan.

For more information on Croke Park’s events setups, email events@crokepark.ie.