Croatia Airlines Links Dublin And Zagreb

01 May 2018 | 09.12 am

Croatia Airlines is commencing a new direct service between Dublin and Zagreb, capital of the east European country, starting from 3 May and operating twice a week on Thursday and Sunday.

Return tickets start from €189 per person, with an allowance of 8 kilos hand luggage, free online seat allocation and web check-in. Complimentary food, drinks and newspapers will also be available.

Croatia Airlines is a member of Star Alliance and all passengers travelling on the new route will be offered double miles on their loyalty programme by registering at the alliance’s loyalty portal, Miles-and-More.

Marketing director Boris Kolka said: ”We are delighted to have established the Dublin to Zagreb route for the first time in Croatia Airlines’ history. We see the introduction of this flight as a contribution to the development of tourism in both countries, and we are looking forward to welcoming many Irish citizens both to the Croatian capital and other parts of the country over the coming months.”

Irish travel agents say that Zagreb is one of the best value city break destinations in Europe. Croatia’s most famous music festival, the INmusic Festival, which takes place in the Jarun Lake area south of Zagreb in June, is similar to Glastonbury in England — but without the mud.

Croatia Airlines will operate the connection using an Airbus A319 aircraft. More details on the company’s website.