Cresco Opens Irish Office At NUIG

Cresco, a British company that specialises in securing international grants and funding for technology ventures, is to open an office at NUI Galway’s Business Innovation Centre.

Setting up Cresco Ireland is both a recognition of NUIG’s role in encouraging technological innovation and a move to counter the possible effects of Brexit, according to the company, which describes Cresco Ireland as “a key pillar of our ‘Brexit’ strategy”.

NUIG’s Business Innovation Centre has supported numerous companies, from initial commercial road-mapping to scaling up the business. It provides facilities on campus and the ability to carry out research, which is supported by funding bodies such as Enterprise Ireland, Science Foundation Ireland, the European Union and Horizon 2020.

In 2017, a total of 22 Horizon 2020 proposals were awarded funding, securing almost €9m in research funds. The Business Innovation Centre is active in applying for the Horizon 2020 SME instrument grant, with four client companies successful in 2017.

Cresco UK chief executive Jo Derbyshire said: “We are very excited to formally establish our Irish operations. We have been working with Irish clients for some time, and the opportunity of an office in NUIG is the ideal opportunity for us to build on the success we have enjoyed so far.”

Cresco says its advisors have assisted Irish clients secure €5.1m in Borizon 2020 funding over the past year.