Credit Unions Top RepTrak Study

Credit unions have emerged on top as Ireland’s most popular organisations, according to the Ireland RepTrak Survey  carried out by the Reputations Agency, with the Health Services Executive at number 99 coming in just ahead of Irish Water in the bottom slot.

Irish Water managed to score only 28.79 points out of 100, so the HSE’s score of 39.05 looks respectable, but credit unions accumulated 81.95 points to place the saving and lending network in first place for the first time in nine years.

Based on the perceptions of 7,090 members of the public who completed the survey between 5 January and 5 March 2018, the survey measures the level of trust, respect, admiration and esteem the public has for 100 of the largest, most familiar, and most important organisations in Ireland, along with 25 other reputation indicators.

The top ten in the RepTrak Survey are:

  1. Credit Unions – 82.0
  2. Kellogg’s – 81.1
  3. Aldi – 80.2
  4. Bord Bia – 80.0
  5. Boots  —  79.5
  6. Tourism Ireland – 79.1
  7. Toyota – 78.9
  8. An Post – 78.5
  9. Dublin Airport – 78.4
  10. Kerry Group – 77.7

This year’s average score was 66.0 compared to 64.4 in 2017, indicating a general increase in trust and confidence in organisations among the public.

The number of organisations studied increased from 50 organisations in 2017 to 100 organisations in 2018. New organisations include Communicorp, Samsung, Energia, EirGrid, Gas Networks Ireland, the Olympic Council of Ireland, and public bodies such as An Garda Siochána, the Central Bank of Ireland, and HSE.

Irish League of Credit Unions president Charles Murphy said: “With more than 3.6 million members throughout the island of Ireland, credit unions are a cornerstone of local communities. The trust that members place in their local credit union has been earned, and enhanced, by consistent actions that demonstrate a caring, understanding, people-focused approach. 

“Credit union personnel take time to get to know their members and to understand their needs. Decisions are made at local level, in the best interest of the members of the credit union. Above all else, people feel valued and respected.”

Reputations Agency managing director Niamh Boyle added: “Reputation matters, as strong reputations help to win customers, attract the right talent, gain support from key stakeholders, and ultimately drive business performance. We see this in the work we do with our clients in helping them to reach their business objectives.  

“As an illustration, as we come close to reaching full employment in Ireland the war on talent is heating up, and building a strong reputation and employer brand has become a key focus for organisations, particularly amongst millennials who care deeply about the reputations of the organisations they choose to work with.”

Photo: Charles Murphy and Niamh Boyle. (Pic: Conor Healy)

 

RESULTS OF RepTrak 2018 study

Rank Organisation RepTrak® Pulse Score
1 Credit Unions 81.95
2 Kellogg’s 81.10
3 Aldi 80.20
4 Bord Bia (Irish Food Board) 80.03
5 Boots 79.46
6 Tourism Ireland 79.07
7 Toyota 78.88
8 An Post 78.51
9 Dublin Airport 78.40
10 Kerry Group 77.66
11 Google 77.59
12 Lidl 77.09
13 Samsung 76.71
14 Fáilte Ireland 76.58
15 Irish Rugby Football Union 76.49
16 Aer Lingus 75.50
17 Marks and Spencer 75.21
18 BMW 74.67
19 Glanbia 74.43
20 Microsoft 74.13
21 Brown Thomas 73.74
22 Coillte 73.65
23 Penneys (Primark) 73.61
24 SuperValu 73.11
25 Irish Distillers 72.52
26 Heineken 72.40
27 The Irish Times 72.09
28 Enterprise Ireland 71.71
29 ESB 71.32
30 Bord na Móna 71.28
31 Hyundai 71.16
32 Dunnes Stores 71.11
33 Gaelic Athletic Association 70.92
34 Centra 70.41
35 Ford 70.24
36 Lloyds Pharmacy 70.11
37 IDA Ireland 69.68
38 Applegreen 69.38
39 Spar 69.37
40 Aviva 69.32
41 Volkswagen 68.98
42 Bord Gáis Energy 68.55
43 Nissan 68.23
44 Gas Networks Ireland 68.14
45 Tesco 67.78
46 Apple 67.70
47 LinkedIn 67.52
48 Diageo 67.45
49 Laya Healthcare 66.98
50 EirGrid 66.68
51 Sky Ireland 66.42
52 daa 66.41
53 Pfizer 66.24
54 Virgin Media 65.75
55 Topaz 65.65
56 Allianz 65.49
57 Harvey Norman 65.46
58 The Coca-Cola Company 65.45
59 Deloitte 65.40
60 National Lottery 65.25
61 Zurich 65.05
62 Texaco 64.39
63 PepsiCo 64.30
64 AXA 64.18
65 Maxol 64.09
66 VHI Healthcare 63.87
67 PwC 63.43
68 Electric Ireland 62.79
69 KPMG 62.68
70 TV3 Group 62.68
71 RTÉ 62.15
72 EY 62.11
73 FBD 62.08
74 GlaxoSmithKline 62.03
75 SSE Airtricity 61.94
76 Communicorp 61.84
77 Irish Life 60.89
78 Vodafone 60.72
79 Three 60.29
80 Energia 60.11
81 Iarnród Éireann 59.67
82 Dublin Bus 59.24
83 123.ie 59.12
84 Facebook 58.33
85 Independent News & Media 57.99
86 Bus Éireann 57.72
87 Educational Building Society 56.77
88 Permanent tsb 54.41
89 KBC Bank 54.32
90 AIB 52.98
91 An Garda Siochána 52.14
92 Ulster Bank 51.50
93 Bank of Ireland 50.71
94 Central Bank of Ireland 50.11
95 Ryanair 49.72
96 Olympic Council of Ireland 49.13
97 Football Association of Ireland 48.11
98 eir 45.56
99 HSE 39.05
100 Irish Water 28.79

 

