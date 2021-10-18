18 Oct 2021 | 12.35 pm

Credit unions are to issue customers with a new debit card, with a current account facility to back it up.

The Irish League of Credit Unions is issuing the card initially at 16 of the largest of its 180 or so units. The ‘MYCU’ card was developed in collaboration with Mastercard and the league’s payment partner CUSOP, and will ultimately be available to around 400,000 credit union members.

ILCU president Helene McManus said: “People in Ireland massively embraced debit cards and online banking from day one and it makes sense that their local trusted credit union can now offer this level of convenience and access to their finances.

“The ILCU is committed to supporting the development and enhancement of new technologies and payment services for credit unions in Ireland.

“Given the withdrawal of major financial institutions from the Irish market and the reduction in local branches of the remaining banks, credit unions, more than ever, are being relied upon to provide an alternative local service and with the introduction of the MYCU debit card and current account we are proving to members that we continue to be here for them when they need us.”

The credit union debit card is a little different from the usual, too. It’s printed vertically rather than horizontally, which the ILCU says better reflects the way such cards are inserted in cash machines or used for contactless payment.

As well, it doesn’t have the traditional embossed lettering, but it does have an aid to its use — a semicircular indent on one side to assist members who may be visually impaired.

The service is now being introduced 16 credit unions: