Crafty Fox Pub Opens On Camden Row

12 Dec 2019 | 04.26 pm

A new but old-fashioned pub has opened its doors just off Dublin’s Camden Street, calling itself the Crafty Fox.

Billed as a ‘back to basics’ bar, the Crafty Fox has plain wooden floors, a long bar of distressed wood (or salvage), and a very nice wee snug, all on Camden Row, sufficiently off the beaten track to allow for a bit of peace while you quaff your pint or cocktail.

Manager Brian Kennedy describes the bar as having a relaxed, warm feel, just right for “a pint of the black stuff with your lunch or a natter and a drink in the evenings”.

Kennedy added: “The Crafty Fox is a modern interpretation of a great old Irish pub your grandparents would have enjoyed a pint in. Inspired by the fox, we approach all things in the pub with charm and ingenuity. Everything from the drinks menu to the photos on the wall have been carefully chosen with craft, quality and nod to the old Irish snug in mind.

“We want the pub to be a space where people can relax and enjoy a drink in the depths of winter in a cosy snug, while in the summer our floor-to-ceiling windows will provide a cool hideaway.”

Kennedy added that a food menu will appear in the near future.

Cocktails weren’t all that common in your traditional Dublin pub, but times change and the Crafty Fox nods to tradition in the form of such cocktails as an ‘Aul’ Fella’ whiskey-based mix (with Werther’s Originals), or the TK Lemonade in the ‘Away With The Fairies’ vodka blend. Then there’s the ‘Jesus, Mary and Joseph’, ‘Me Aul Flower’ and ‘C’mere Till I Tell Ya’.

The pub opens at midday every day, and stays that way until midnight. It can cater for 120 drinkers at any one time, and also has a small backyard, the ‘Potting Shed’. And after midnight? There’s a door from the backyard to the Botanical Garden at Opium, the Asian fusion restaurant, bar and club on Wexford Street.