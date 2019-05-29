Craft Designers Receive €10,000 RDS Bursaries

29 May 2019 | 11.16 am

Five craft designers have each been awarded a €10,000 bursary by the Royal Dublin Society.

The RDS Craft Awards Bursary was judged by a panel chaired by Irish artist Róisín de Buitléar, who decided to give the prizes to Alla Sinkevich, Sinéad Brennan, Edward Coveney, Genevieve Howard and Egle Bantye (pictured below).

Sinkevich, who is originally from Ukraine, works in textiles. Wexford-based Brennan works in glass, Dubliner Coveney in furniture, Bantye (originally from Lithuania) in jewellery, as does Howard.

The bursaries aim to give financial support at a critical time in their developing professional career and can be spent on further education and training, research, development of new work, mentoring, purchase of equipment, studio improvements, technology, their website and residencies.

RDS chief executive Michael Duffy said: “We are delighted to be able to contribute to the development of standards of excellence in the Irish craft sector through enabling these talented people to excel in their careers. The craft sector is an integral way in which the RDS fulfils our mission of contributing to a thriving Ireland, so we look forward to seeing all they achieve in the future, both in creating beautiful pieces but also in developing their businesses.”

Judging panel chair Róisín de Buitléar added: “The jury was impressed by the winners’ clarity of expression, artistic integrity, and very high quality craftsmanship. Their individual commitment to their craft practice was passionate and professional in approach. The awardees reflect cross-cultural influences, national and international applicants and a variety of craft areas.”

Photo: Designer Genevieve Howard with model Sarah Tansey wearing her necklace and bracelet. (Pix: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland)