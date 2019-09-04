Craft Brewers Plead Their Case Ahead Of Budget

04 Sep 2019 | 08.46 am

Independent Craft Brewers are calling on finance minister Paschal Donohoe to maintain the sector’s favoured tax treatment in the upcoming budget.

In 2005 a 50% rebate of Alcohol Products Tax for microbreweries was introduced. The rebate subsequently became a relief. While EU law allows for a 200,000 hl limit, the current limit in Ireland is 30,000 hl.

Reducing the tax burden spurred growth in the sector, though the growth rate has levelled out and some microbreweries have gone to the wall.

A detailed report on the sector prepared by consultant Bernard Feeney for Bord Bia was published in October 2018. Feeney’s research found that:

• There are 125 microbrewing companies operating in Ireland, of which 75 are independent production microbreweries and at least 50 are brand owners that source all of their product from production microbreweries.

• The number of production microbreweries increased from 15 in 2012 to 75 in 2018. However, there were only five additional microbreweries operating in 2018, as compared with 2017.

• It is estimated that over the last two years seven production microbreweries have gone out of business.

• The output of craft beer by independent production microbreweries amounted to c.157,000 hectolitres (hl) in 2017, a 10.7% increase on the 2016 figure. In 2016 and 2015, output grew by 31% and 56% respectively.

• One in five microbreweries experienced a decline in output in 2017.

• Total beer production in Ireland amounted to 8,019,000 hl in 2017. The independent microbrewery production of 157,000 hl in 2017 represents 1.9% of total beer output.

• The consumption of beer in Ireland was 4,479,000 hl for 2017. Of the 157,000hl produced by independent microbreweries in 2017, some 126,500 hl were sold in the domestic Irish market, indicating an Irish independent microbrewery share of domestic beer consumption of 2.6%.

• The total turnover of craft beer producers in 2017 is estimated at €44m. One in six microbreweries had a turnover of less than €50 and more than one-third had less than €100,000. Almost one in five microbreweries had a turnover in excess of €1m.

• Of the craft beer produced the independent craft beer sector in Ireland in 2017, 19% was exported. Four microbreweries accounted for 75% of all exports by

volume.

• Capacity in the sector is high relative to output, with a capacity utilisation rate of 50%.

• Production microbreweries in Ireland employ an estimated 522, or 425 on a full time equivalent basis.

• There are microbreweries in operation in 24 of the 26 counties, with the exception of Westmeath and Offaly.

• It is estimated that microbreweries paid the Revenue Commissioners c.€6.7m in excise duties in respect of 2017 production. Payroll taxes were estimated at €3.4m.

Brewery Failures

In his report Bernard Feeney commented: “The current state of the market gives cause for concern. There is now evidence of significant brewery failures. The growth in output from the sector has slowed dramatically and microbreweries have yet to make significant inroads in export markets.

“The independent microbrewing sector comprises a large number of very small enterprises with low turnover. While there is a small number of microbreweries operating on a scale that would facilitate development of export markets, there are few that are progressing to join them.”

In Feeney’s view, factors hindering the development of microbrewing SMEs include increased competition from macrobreweries and imported craft and speciality beers.

Feeney also noted that a majority of microbrewers don’t offer a lager or stout beer as standard, even though these two beer types account for the vast bulk of the conventional beer market in Ireland.

Feeney also pointed to under-capitalisation, resulting in lack of resources to successfully market a separate brand identity for Irish craft beer and its various brands.

The Independent Craft Brewers of Ireland (ICBI) trade body says the sector is worth supporting with favoured tax treatment because small-scale brewers are 18 times more labour intensive than their multinational counterparts.

The IBCI stated: “They create jobs, provide local tourism experiences and are hugely dependent on the great support they receive from their regional community involvement. This ranges from the local grower of raw materials, to the transport provider who delivers grain and hops to a small brewery which in turn employs a number of employees to provide an excellent craft product which is enjoyed by a surrounding community.

“The excise relief for qualifying microbreweries is crucial to the sustainability of this sector in Ireland and its support of hospitality, tourism and artisan food and drink culture throughout the country.”

Photo (l-r): Wim De Jongh (Hope), Barbara-Anne (Bridewell) and Peter Mosley (Porterhouse). (Pic: Maxwells)