Minister Demands Cancer Warning On Wine Bottles

14 Dec 2017 | 04.07 pm

Ten EU member states and the Irish Wine Association are crying foul on crackpot plans by health minister Simon Harris (pictured) to add a cancer warning to wine bottles, saying the labelling requirement would be a barrier to free trade and will have a devastating effect on wine importers here.

The Public Health (Alcohol) Bill currently winding its way through the Senate proposes mandatory cancer warning labels on all alcohol products sold in the Republic. The IWA says that this proposal, along with other labelling requirements, will effectively mean an ‘Irish only’ label for all alcohol products sold in the Republic of Ireland, including imported alcohol.

The association says that the prospect of wine importers and, possibly, wine producers printing a label specific to the Irish market, while operating within the free trading bloc of the European Union, would be a logistical nightmare.

“The legislation will mean that all Irish bound wine will have to be labelled differently and stored separately in warehouses across the world. This will add to the business costs for wine importers, which might result in higher prices for consumers,” said chairman Jim Bradley.

The Wine Association says Minimum Unit Price provisions in the Bill will drive up wine prices in all price categories. Ireland already has the highest rate of excise on wine in the EU, making up €3.19 for every €9 bottle of wine sold here, and the most expensive alcohol in the EU, according to Eurostat.

Bradley thundered: “In my forty years working in the business, I have also never witnessed a government attempting to introduce such a damaging piece of legislation. While the wine industry fully supports the objectives of the Alcohol Bill, to tackle harmful drinking and underage consumption, it is important that any measures that are introduced as evidence-based. The evidence that the Department of Health has presented on the Alcohol Bill’s effectiveness to tackle alcohol misuse is questionable, at best.”

Ignacio Sanchez Recarte, secretary general of the Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins, the association representing European wine companies, added: “The Bill has alarmed other EU member states, ten of whom have submitted formal complaints to the European Commission about the bill. It is alarming that 18 months after all those complaints were submitted, the Irish Department of Health has not yet responded to all the genuine concerns from Ireland’s European partners about the bill.”