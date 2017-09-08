CPM Unveils Crisp New Rebrand

08 Sep 2017 | 10.32 am

Outsourced field sales specialist CPM has unveiled a new website and branding, as it marked its 30th anniversary in Ireland and 80 years in business globally.

The business’s services include door-to-door sales, merchandising, auditing and demonstrations. The UK-headquartered company operates across 35 countries worldwide.

CPM held a reception in Residence Members Club to launch the rebrand, which the firm describes as a “faster, sharper and fresher image”.

Lorraine Butler, managing director of CPM, thanked clients and partners for their support over the past 30 years, before mentioning CPM’s plans to expand by diversifying into contact centres and online services.

Photo: Lorraine Butler, MD of CPM (Pic: Jason Clarke)