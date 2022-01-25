Cpl: ‘Strongest Job Market In Years’

25 Jan 2022 | 12.03 pm

Ireland is experiencing its strongest job markets for year with growth across most sectors and technology, life sciences and financial services leading the way, according to the 2022 Cpl salary guide.

The growth has reportedly led to an unprecedented talent shortage, giving qualified candidates a stronger position when negotiating contracts, with salaries expected to rise by an average of 5% this year, and quicker outside of Dublin.

The employment agency says employees will turn their attention to benefits, excluding wellness programmes and hybrid working, which are now considered essential to securing talent.

“The big focus in 2022 is on benefits. Employees are looking beyond salaries. Work-life balance, more annual leave days and hybrid working are dominating the ‘how we work’ discussion,” said CEO Lorna Conn (pictured).

“Getting ahead of the curve and winning the battle for talent is going to require innovative thinking that goes beyond salary increases and extra benefits. A company’s reputation, sustainability credentials and future prospects will all feature heavily in candidates’ minds.”

Sectors such as marketing, legal and office support are now offering expanded benefit packages, including increased annual leave, with some multinationals offering unlimited annual leave and others allowing staff to work abroad for up to two months of the year.

The Cpl guide gives an in-depth look at 15 sectors in Ireland.

Due to remote working, jobseekers outside Dublin can compete for roles that were previously based too far away. For instance, a social media executive can expect the same pay wherever they are based whereas previously the role in a Dublin office paid 10% more.