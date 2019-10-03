Cpl Enhances Offering With Covalen

03 Oct 2019 | 10.34 am

Recruitment group Cpl says its new division Covalen will “revolutionise the employee and customer experience”.

With Covalen, says the company, the idea is to create a new way of staff management, covering all bases for clients and delivering the best-in-class employee experience for outsourced teams.

Chief executive Anne Heraty explained: “We continue to embrace a global demand for workforce solutions and our business model has evolved and adapted in response. Our managed solutions division is experiencing strong, consistent growth and we have recently branded this division Covalen, clearly defining our value proposition and positioning ourselves for future growth both domestically and internationally.”

Heraty added: “Given the new opportunities arising from an increasingly solutions-oriented market, earlier this year Cpl embarked on the development of a defined managed solutions proposition to best position this division for further growth.

“The new brand Covalen is already operating in Ireland and will be launched in target European countries later in the financial year 2019/2020. Covalen will provide a range of people-centric managed and design solutions which will include Managed Services Provision, Business Process Outsourcing and Consulting and Solution Design.

“These solutions will be fully customised based on clients’ requirements and engagements will be supported by world-class experts, curated technology platforms and a set of unique processes developed through real-world experiences. This signals an exciting chapter for Cpl as we drive further momentum in our managed solutions offering.”

Covalen managing director Suzanne Dolan added: “Our services focus on the delivery of real-world projects for some of the world’s most respected brands and a core competency of delivery excellence. With the launch we hope to further educate corporations on the benefits of managed solutions.”

Photo: Covalen executives Barry Winkless (left) and Suzanne Dolan with launch event speaker Matt Watkinson at the Covalen launch. (Pix: Julien Behal)