Cpac Modular Unveils Safegate Hygiene Pod

14 Dec 2020 | 10.21 am

Cpac Modular has launched a new pod-based system which it says is the first step back to having large crowds at sporting events, concerts and other large workplaces.

The ‘Safegate Hygiene Pod’ is a portable structure which serves as a Covid-safe entry point to buildings and venues, allowing large numbers of people to flow through quickly and safely. The system is a first of its kind and was designed, developed and produced in Ireland.

The pod features technology which automatically scans people to ensure they have washed their hands, are wearing a mask and don’t have a temperature before entering an area. If a person isn’t compliant, the system will alert security.

Alan Boyce, Marketing & Bid manager, commented: “It is clear that Covid-19 will be with us for a long time, and we have to come up with ways to adapt and do things safely and hygienically.’’

Cpac Modular, based in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, is Ireland’s leading manufacturer and designer of modular buildings.

Amongst the company’s latest projects have been the design and construction of the Covid-19 wards at St Vincent’s University Hospital and Portiuncula University Hospital, Galway.