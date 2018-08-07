CPA Scheme To Fast Track Accounting Graduates

07 Aug 2018 | 12.34 pm

Athlone Institute of Technology is partnering with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Ireland for a new initiative to fast-track accountancy careers.

The novel initiative, called CPA FastTrack, allows students to begin their professional accountancy training while still at college.

The CPA FastTrack partnership will see accounting students at Athlone Institute of Technology achieve their professional qualifications a full year earlier than their peers in other institutions.

This is the result of an optional work placement component of the Bachelor of Arts in Accounting degree, which counts towards the current three-year training requirement to become a qualified CPA accountant.

CPA Ireland will also work with Athlone Institute of Technology to support participating students throughout their work placements and will liaise with the institute’s placement officer to provide a list of CPA Ireland members open to taking students on placement.

Trevor Prendergast is head of the department of accounting and business computing in Athlone IT. “This is an exciting initiative that we’re sure will be of great interest to our current and future students,” he said.

CPA Ireland’s Caroline Moloney added that the accountancy body was delighted to bring its new initiative to Athlone IT’s accounting students.

“Accountancy is an incredibly challenging yet rewarding career that offers excellent employment prospects. It’s also an area where suitably qualified talent is in high demand,” she explained.

“Our CPA FastTrack programme will help prepare accounting students for the world of work, putting them on the fastest possible route to achieving their qualification.”