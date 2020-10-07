Covid Testing Without GP Referral

07 Oct 2020 | 10.48 am

The last few months have provided opportunities to fast-track new business ideas. Conor Kelly parked his career in automotive leasing and is finding a new entrepreneurial path through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kelly (pictured) is CEO and founder of Vida Care, which provides rapid Covid-19 testing and monitoring services. Prior to forming the startup this year, Kelly worked in the vehicle leasing business. He co-founded Merrion Fleet Management, which was sold to French bank Société Général in 2017. He also brought the Sixt Leasing franchise to Ireland, managing it for nearly 10 years.

Kelly says he exited the leasing businesses in early 2020 and was looking around for other business opportunities when he spotted a need for more privately operated Covid-19 testing options.

“The big issue is that you have to go through your GP to get a Covid-19 test – and you have to have symptoms. Vida Care now provides a private option to get the test,” says Kelly.

Working with accredited laboratories, Vida Care can provide on-site Covid-19 testing, with results available in 24 hours. Kelly’s clients include Blackrock College, Abbvie and Allergan, and he operates a drive-through Covid-19 testing service at the Carlton Hotel at Dublin Airport.

Vida Care is also one of two Irish companies contracted by UAE-based Pure Health to carry out pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers who fly from Ireland to the United Arab Emirates each year.

“Testing for the travel sector is currently the most successful area for us,” says Kelly. “Along with the UAE and China, a number of other countries are now implementing plans to require incoming travellers to present negative Covid-19 tests in advance of entering the country.”

The two main focus areas for Vida Care is standard Covid-19 testing (costing €190) and the roll-out of a software-enabled symptom tracker, which is pitched at businesses. The business has also developed an app that is similar to the HSE’s Covid-19 app, which employers can pay for to provide to their staff. It can facilitate home-based symptom checking and hygiene compliance management.

“We’re also working with a UK company to develop ‘v-health passports’. This is a way to digitally store your Covid-19 test results. We see sporting events and other activities using these v-health passports go forward – we want to be at the centre of that,” Kelly adds.

Pic Orla Murray/Coalesce