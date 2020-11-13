Covid Testing Begins At Cork And Shannon Airports

13 Nov 2020 | 08.51 am

RocDoc has opened Covid-19 testing facilities at Cork and Shannon airports. Passengers can book a test at covidcheck.ie..

The tests are HPRA-approved, CE-marked tests using PCR and LAMP technology. The charge ranges from €149 per test for the PCR test, with the express LAMP test costing €199 and a same-day LAMP test for €149. Results from the LAMP method are available within a few hours, with the PCR method taking one to three days.

As well as testing passengers, the two centres can provide private testing services to the public, with test results in a few hours. The company has sited labs at each centre to process the tests on-site.

Chief executive David Rock said: “This has been a huge operation and we’re very pleased to have our facilities fully operational. At both airports we will be installing category two laboratories and testing facilities which will be able to process over and above the expected tests per day.

“Our focus is to provide testing for passengers flying in and out of the airports, but our facilities are also open to members of the public who wish to have a test or local businesses who want to keep their staff safe. In the next few weeks, we will also be rolling out another regional testing facility.’’

Cork Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy was the first person to be tested.

“Cork Airport and the aviation sector urgently needs a clear pathway to recovery. The pandemic continues to pose a huge problem for the aviation industry. Airports and airlines alike hope that widespread testing will give passengers greater confidence to travel,” he stated..

“As a result of this initiative, passengers flying from Cork Airport can now get a test in advance of travel to prove they have tested negative for coronavirus for any health authorities that require it for Irish originating traffic.”

Apart from the drive-through testing centre, RocDoc operates a GP service and a Minor Emergency Department in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Pic Daragh McSweeney/Provision