Covid Supports Extended And Enhanced

21 Dec 2021 | 04.51 pm

The government has extended support schemes to help businesses affected by the Covid restrictions, including the EWSS, the CRSS and its tax debt warehousing arrangement.

Ministers said the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme will continue to apply to most businesses affected by restrictions on hospitality, with a continuation of the enhanced rates announced on December 9.

The EWSS will also reopen for certain businesses who would otherwise not be eligible. the scheme is currently scheduled to expire 30 April 2022.

The Covid Restrictions Support Scheme is being extended to nightclubs and other night-time economy venues that are required to close until January 9.

As regards turnover reduction, the criteria have been increased from no more that 25% of 2019 turnover to no more than 40% of 2019 turnover.

New businesses established between 13 October 2020 and 26 July 2021 are now eligible for CRSS.

The government has also extended the tax debt warehousing scheme to allow the period where liabilities arising can be warehoused to the end of Q1 2022 for taxpayers eligible for the Covid-19 support schemes.

This means that the interest-free period will now be 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.

Public expenditure minister Michael McGrath said: “I fully recognise that the public health restrictions which have been put in place represent an enormous challenge for businesses and employees throughout the country.

“This is a hugely important time of the year for the hospitality and entertainment sectors, and restrictions on their ability to trade in a normal way require a comprehensive response on the part of Government.

“I believe we have acted quickly and appropriately to assist businesses, and we are committed to continuing supports in line with the evolving public health situation.

“It is vitally important for employers to maintain links with workers, and we would urge them to keep the workers in employment wherever possible. I appreciate that these supports are not a substitute for normal activity, but they will assist businesses to get through this difficult period and be in a position to benefit from the removal of restrictions at the earliest possible date.”

Ministers Michael McGrath (centre), Leo Varadkar (left) and Paschal Donohoe. (Pic: RollingNews.ie)