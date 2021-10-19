Covid Restrictions Extended Into 2022

19 Oct 2021 | 01.59 pm

The government has stated that hospitality, entertainment and night-time economy sector can reopen only with the full range of protective measures in place.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (pictured) said ongoing protective measures include:

• requirement for EU Digital COVID Certificate for indoor hospitality and events

• social distancing

• face masks, though they can be removed for consumption of food or drinks!

• table service only in hospitality settings (max of 10 adults per table, and max 15 including children)

• collection of contact tracing data

• for indoor live music, drama, live entertainment and sporting events, audience or spectators should be fully seated, though standing permitted at your seat.

Specific sectoral guidance will be developed for nightclubs setting out appropriate protective measures. This will involve Covid passes, contact tracing data collection, and wearing of face masks except when eating, drinking and dancing.

Covid passes and fixed capacity limits will not apply for outdoor events.

The government has also decreed that where indoor groups have a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people indoors, pods of six should apply. Fixed capacity limits will not apply to these indoor and outdoor group activities.

Religious services and weddings can proceed without capacity limits but with all other protective measures remaining in place,

Martin added that return to workplaces “will continue on a phased and cautious basis for specific business requirements”.

Sector-specific guidance and protocols, including with regard to work, hospitality, cultural and sporting events will be reviewed, the Taoiseach stated, and strengthened where appropriate.

International Travel

Pre-boarding obligations placed on travellers to provide evidence of a valid PCR test result, unless exempt (such as vaccinated or recovered, or children under 12) will continue, as will the obligation on carriers to check PCR test results and to deny boarding to passengers who do not have acceptable documentation.

People who do not have a PCR test on arrival (unless exempt through vaccination or recovery) will be required to take a test within 36 hours of arrival and present evidence to An Garda Síochána.

The requirement for completed Passenger Locator Form will continue but the obligations placed on passengers relating to provision of updated address and contact details will be revoked.

The mandatory hotel quarantine system will be wound down, and mandatory home quarantine requirements will be removed.

Publicans branded the continuation of mandatory table service as “a devastating blow to a sector”.

Vintners Federation chief executive Padraig Cribben stated: “The return of normal trading hours is simply a fig leaf, as bar counters remain off limits. This restriction will mean pubs can’t operate at full capacity and will make continued trading impossible for many of our members.

“The pub trade has battled with uncertainty since March 2020, and today’s news will only deepen the worry for publicans and their staff. In a sector that is struggling to find and retain employees, these developments will only exacerbate staffing problems.”

Pic: RollingNews.ie