Covid Lockdown Hammers Service Providers

03 Feb 2021 | 08.03 am

Activity across service providers through January fell at the steepest rates since May 2020, according to AIB’s Services Business Activity Index.

The index dived to 36.2 in January from December’s 50.1 (the 50.0 mark is no change).

All four monitored sub-sectors suffered sharp falls in business activity in January, the first broad-based decline in four months. The fastest rate of contraction was signalled in Transport, Tourism & Leisure (19.8,) followed by Technology, Media & Telecoms (37.9) and Business Services (38.0). the index reading for Financial Services, was 44.2, a three-month low.

New business received by service providers fell rapidly in January as lockdown restrictions suppressed demand. The latest decline was the the strongest since April 2009 when the March-May 2020 period is excluded.

New UK trading arrangements were also mentioned by survey respondents as a source of lower inflows of new business at the start of the year.

Sentiment was little-changed from the levels seen in November and December, with firms expecting the development of vaccination programmes to reduce the need for future lockdowns and allow business levels to rebound in the second half of 2021.

The positive outlook for 2021 was reflected in the latest data on employment at service providers. Although a reduction was signalled in January, it was only fractional and much weaker than those seen during the second and third quarters of 2020.

Employment rose strongly in the TMT sector, largely offsetting a sharp fall in Transport, Tourism & Leisure. Charges levied by service providers fell as firms attempted to boost sales, albeit only marginally.