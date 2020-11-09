Retailers Share €5.3m For Online Growth

09 Nov 2020 | 02.48 pm

Retailers Share €5.3m For Online Growth

Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme recipients announced

09 Nov 2020 | 02.48 pm

More than 140 retailers are to receive a share of €5.3m in government funding to help them strengthen their e-commerce offering, as the results of the second call of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme were announced this week.

The scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland, is aimed at retailers who already have an online presence, and are trying to strengthen and expand their e-commerce operations.

Some 204 applications were received for funding through the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme. Seven in 10 of the successful applicants are located outside Dublin.

The government launched its first call for applicants under the scheme in late April 2020, from which 185 applications were approved in July. The second call for the scheme opened on 20 August last.

Successful applicants in the second call will receive funding ranging from €16,000 to €40,000 to strengthen their online offering. The average grant value is €36,700 and covers up to 80% of project costs.

Announcing the recipients, Damien English, junior minister for business, employment and retail, said that the scheme aims to help companies improve and maximise digital sales prospects.

“We know that consumers are keen to support their local retailers, even when shopping online, and these grants will help businesses to really maximise the opportunities in the e-commerce market.

“Of course, this market is not limited by geography and physical location, and we know that Irish businesses with strong online resources also have their eyes on the international marketplace.”

Stephen Creaner, executive director of Enterprise Ireland, said that the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme had proven to be a very attractive initiative for retailers. “Ultimately, retailers who are investing in their online presence now are also strengthening their offering to help deal with the uncertainty and challenges that lie ahead,” he added.

The 1933 Furniture Company, a family business located in Navan, was one of the 145 companies cleared for funding in the scheme’s second call. The business booked a profit of €99,000 in 2019 and had year-end net worth of €3.5m.

“We believe that the grant support will offer us the opportunity to create a new online platform that complements and integrates with our existing business model,” said Conor Moran, online marketing manager with The 1933 Furniture Company.

The Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme was open to Irish-owned retailers with a physical store and a pre-existing online presence who employ 10 or more people.  The scheme focuses on retailers predominantly selling products to individual consumers, as opposed to those selling mainly to business customers.

Grants can be used to fund fees for service providers, develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training and enhance the retailer’s website.

The scheme is complementary to the €2,500 Trading Online Vouchers, provided through the Local Enterprise Offices for companies with up to 10 employees. Enterprise Ireland will be opening a new call under the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme in early 2021.

The full list of recipients in the second call of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme runs as follows:

 

Abbey Convenience Retail Ltd                                               Dublin

Acepharm Ltd                                                                            Dublin

Annacotty Consulting Ltd t/a Green Cross Pharmacy      Limerick

Anthony Ryan Ltd                                                                     Galway

Bellasy Ltd t/a University Pharmacy                                     Galway

Blackberry Hearing Ltd                                                            Kildare

Bluebell Pharmacy Ltd                                                              Dublin

Brett Supplies Ltd                                                                      Meath

Briarcroft Ltd t/a Lambert’s Homevalue                              Carlow

Bushell Interiors Ltd                                                                 Dublin

Butlers (Chemists) Ltd                                                              Cork

Callistoy Ltd                                                                                Dublin

Carey’s Pharmacy Ltd                                                               Dublin

Carroll Newsagents Ltd                                                            Louth

Castle Davitt Furniture Ltd                                                     Mayo

Castleblayney Plant Hire Ltd                                                  Monaghan

Cavanagh Nets Ltd                                                                    Donegal

Cell Again Ireland Ltd                                                              Dublin

Chapter and Verse Books Ltd                                                 Meath

Conways Sligo Bookshop Ltd                                                  Sligo

Corcorans’ Furniture & Carpets Ltd                                       Kerry

Cordar Pharmacy Ltd t/a Molloys Lifestyle Pharmacy       Mayo

Cordners Shoes Ltd                                                                   Sligo

Cullinan & Sons Ltd                                                                   Clare

Custcare Ltd t/a The Bookmark                                              Donegal

DAGG Procurement Ltd t/a Johnstons Pharmacy            Longford

Daverns (Cashel) Ltd                                                                Tipperary

Declan Dowling Ltd                                                                   Waterford

Deks Opticians Ltd                                                                    Dublin

Dingle Fashion and Gifts Ltd                                                  Kerry

Doonshean imaginings Ltd                                                      Kerry

Eason Ltd                                                                                    Dublin

Edward Slevin and Company Ltd                                           Donegal

Electro City Ltd                                                                          Kilkenny

Ennis Electrical and Gas Supplies Ltd                                  Clare

Eurasia Ireland Distribution Ltd                                           Dublin

Explore Marketing Ltd t/a Trespass                                     Wicklow

Facet Ltd                                                                                     Dublin

Fennariv Designated Activity Company                               Waterford

Flanagans Interiors Ltd                                                           Wicklow

Fonez Ltd                                                                                    Galway

Formwave Ltd t/a Hifihut                                                       Dublin

Foy and Company (Ballyfofey) Ltd                                        Donegal

Franks Interiors Ltd                                                                 Louth

Freezer Queen Ltd t/a Redmond Electric                            Wexford

Fun Tech Ltd                                                                              Dublin

Future Forests Ltd                                                                    Cork

Gardiner Grain Ltd                                                                   Wexford

Ger Gavin Home Interiors Ltd                                               Tipperary

Gerard Anthony Ltd                                                                 Roscommon

Gleeson Sport Scene Ltd                                                         Limerick

Glendalough Craft Centre Ltd                                                Wicklow

Greenes Letterkenny Ltd                                                        Donegal

Hals Golf Ltd                                                                             Dublin

Hanley’s Garden Sheds Ltd                                                    Cork

Healthplus Ltd                                                                          Galway

Healthwave Ltd                                                                         Dublin

Hickey & Company Ltd                                                            Dublin

Hillcastle Sales Ltd t/a The Gift and Art Gallery                Louth

Industry Lifestyle Ltd                                                                Dublin

Jabez Holdings Ltd t/a Stacks Pharmacy                             Dublin

James E. Hegarty and Co. Ltd                                                 Donegal

John Atkins & Co. Ltd                                                                Cork

John P. Hopkins & Sons Ltd t/a Hopkins Toymaster         Wicklow

Joyces Wexford Ltd                                                                   Wexford

JPD Pharmacy Ltd                                                                      Monaghan

Keanes Jewellers UnLtd Company                                         Cork

Ken Black Ltd                                                                             Laois

Kennys Bookshop & Art Galleries (Holdings) Ltd              Galway

Kerrigans Factory Shop Ltd                                                     Dublin

KETA Products Ltd                                                                    Cork

Kintbury Ltd t/a 53 Degrees North                                       Dublin

Landers Outdoor World Ltd                                                   Kerry

Lemap Ltd                                                                                  Dublin

Limegreen Ltd t/a Jim McLoughney Menswear                 Tipperary

Little Italy Ltd                                                                             Dublin

Livy Issue Ltd t/a McGuirks Golf                                           Dublin

Louis Copeland & Sons Ltd                                                      Dublin

Lovely stuff Ltd t/a Kinvara Skincare                                    Galway

Luxury Treats Ltd                                                                       Meath

M.P. Doyle Ltd                                                                            Carlow

Mac Eochagain Ltd                                                                    Mayo

Magees Pharmacy (Letterkenny) Ltd                                   Donegal

Mahers Chemists Ltd                                                                Louth

Maurice Graham Ltd                                                                 Monaghan

McDaid Pharmacy Ltd                                                               Cavan

Meadows & Byrne Ltd                                                               Cork

Melfer Ltd t/a McCormacks Pharmacy                                    Tipperary

MGM Interiors Ltd                                                                     Dublin

Michael Neatty & Co Ltd                                                          Galway

Mods & Minis Holdings Ltd                                                     Kerry

Montekin Ltd t/a Town Centre Pharmacy                                Louth

Moran’s Homezone Ltd t/a The 1933 Furniture Company     Meath

Morrisseys Medical Hall Ltd                                                     Carlow

Murphy and O’Connor Unltd Company                                   Cork

Murphy Larkin Timber Products Ltd                                       Waterford

Murphy’s Ice Cream Ltd                                                            Kerry

N17 Discount Electrical Ltd                                                      Galway

O’Connor Pharmacy (Cork) Ltd                                               Cork

O’Mahonys Booksellers Ltd                                                      Limerick

OSG Property Developments Ltd                                             Kerry

O’Sullivans Pharmacies and Beauticians (Sarsfield St.) Ltd    Limerick

P. Boland Ltd                                                                              Wicklow

Patrick Rogers Ltd                                                                     Sligo

Patrick Sweeney (Chemists) Ltd t/a Roches Chemist        Dublin

Paul Lynam                                                                                 Offaly

Queenpharm Ltd                                                                       Cork

Quills Retail Ltd                                                                         Kerry

Radharc Concepts Ltd                                                               Galway

Ranove Investments Jervis Ltd                                               Dublin

Ratoga Systems Ltd                                                                   Dublin

Records & Discs Ltd t/a Tower Records                               Dublin

Rolsford Ltd t/a McSport                                                         Dublin

Ronaghan’s Pharmacy Ltd                                                      Monaghan

Seagreen Ltd                                                                              Dublin

Seahorse Aquariums Ltd                                                         Dublin

Serena Boutique Ltd                                                                  Dublin

Simon Hart Ltd t/a Korkys                                                      Dublin

Siopa Rince Teoranta                                                                Dublin

Skinfull Affairs (Dublin) Ltd                                                    Dublin

Solar Spa Ltd                                                                              Dublin

Soma Clothing Ltd t/a Carousel                                             Dublin

Sortatron Ltd t/a McGorisks Pharmacy                               Westmeath

South Link Road Pharmacy Ltd                                             Cork

Standum Teoranta                                                                   Galway

Stephen Murtagh and Sons Ltd                                             Meath

Sullivan’s Quay Health Co Ltd                                               Cork

The Edge Sports Ltd                                                                  Cork

The Elms Furniture Ltd                                                            Kildare

The Greedy Pig Ltd t/a Hen’s Teeth                                     Dublin

The Outdoor Scene Ltd                                                             Dublin

The Templecrone Cooperative Agricultural Society Ltd    Donegal

Thomas Archer (Ballina) Ltd                                                   Mayo

Thomas H. Kean Ltd                                                                  Mayo

Tilestyle (Irl) Ltd                                                                         Dublin

Torpedo Construction Ltd t/a Grange Builders Providers  Dublin

Treshar Ltd                                                                                 Galway

Triona Crafts Ltd                                                                        Donegal

Tynestyle Trading Ltd t/a Here’s Health                               Cork

United Retail Trading Ltd t/a Eurocycles Eurobaby          Dublin

Vibes & Scribes Ltd                                                                   Cork

Villa Rotunda Ltd t/a The Garden House                             Dublin

Walsh Brothers, Ltd                                                                   Kerry

Wolrac Ltd                                                                                  Carlow

Zest At Ltd                                                                                  Clare

 

Photo: (l-r) Stephen Creaner, Damien English and Conor Moran (Credit: Maxwells)

Read next:

Hybrid Workplaces Are Here To Stay

And so is the cat on your keyboard

Expleo To Showcase Business Transformation

Online event, Thursday November 26

Comments are closed.