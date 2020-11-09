Retailers Share €5.3m For Online Growth

09 Nov 2020 | 02.48 pm

More than 140 retailers are to receive a share of €5.3m in government funding to help them strengthen their e-commerce offering, as the results of the second call of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme were announced this week.

The scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland, is aimed at retailers who already have an online presence, and are trying to strengthen and expand their e-commerce operations.

Some 204 applications were received for funding through the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme. Seven in 10 of the successful applicants are located outside Dublin.

The government launched its first call for applicants under the scheme in late April 2020, from which 185 applications were approved in July. The second call for the scheme opened on 20 August last.

Successful applicants in the second call will receive funding ranging from €16,000 to €40,000 to strengthen their online offering. The average grant value is €36,700 and covers up to 80% of project costs.

Announcing the recipients, Damien English, junior minister for business, employment and retail, said that the scheme aims to help companies improve and maximise digital sales prospects.

“We know that consumers are keen to support their local retailers, even when shopping online, and these grants will help businesses to really maximise the opportunities in the e-commerce market.

“Of course, this market is not limited by geography and physical location, and we know that Irish businesses with strong online resources also have their eyes on the international marketplace.”

Stephen Creaner, executive director of Enterprise Ireland, said that the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme had proven to be a very attractive initiative for retailers. “Ultimately, retailers who are investing in their online presence now are also strengthening their offering to help deal with the uncertainty and challenges that lie ahead,” he added.

The 1933 Furniture Company, a family business located in Navan, was one of the 145 companies cleared for funding in the scheme’s second call. The business booked a profit of €99,000 in 2019 and had year-end net worth of €3.5m.

“We believe that the grant support will offer us the opportunity to create a new online platform that complements and integrates with our existing business model,” said Conor Moran, online marketing manager with The 1933 Furniture Company.

The Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme was open to Irish-owned retailers with a physical store and a pre-existing online presence who employ 10 or more people. The scheme focuses on retailers predominantly selling products to individual consumers, as opposed to those selling mainly to business customers.

Grants can be used to fund fees for service providers, develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training and enhance the retailer’s website.

The scheme is complementary to the €2,500 Trading Online Vouchers, provided through the Local Enterprise Offices for companies with up to 10 employees. Enterprise Ireland will be opening a new call under the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme in early 2021.

The full list of recipients in the second call of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme runs as follows:

Abbey Convenience Retail Ltd Dublin

Acepharm Ltd Dublin

Annacotty Consulting Ltd t/a Green Cross Pharmacy Limerick

Anthony Ryan Ltd Galway

Bellasy Ltd t/a University Pharmacy Galway

Blackberry Hearing Ltd Kildare

Bluebell Pharmacy Ltd Dublin

Brett Supplies Ltd Meath

Briarcroft Ltd t/a Lambert’s Homevalue Carlow

Bushell Interiors Ltd Dublin

Butlers (Chemists) Ltd Cork

Callistoy Ltd Dublin

Carey’s Pharmacy Ltd Dublin

Carroll Newsagents Ltd Louth

Castle Davitt Furniture Ltd Mayo

Castleblayney Plant Hire Ltd Monaghan

Cavanagh Nets Ltd Donegal

Cell Again Ireland Ltd Dublin

Chapter and Verse Books Ltd Meath

Conways Sligo Bookshop Ltd Sligo

Corcorans’ Furniture & Carpets Ltd Kerry

Cordar Pharmacy Ltd t/a Molloys Lifestyle Pharmacy Mayo

Cordners Shoes Ltd Sligo

Cullinan & Sons Ltd Clare

Custcare Ltd t/a The Bookmark Donegal

DAGG Procurement Ltd t/a Johnstons Pharmacy Longford

Daverns (Cashel) Ltd Tipperary

Declan Dowling Ltd Waterford

Deks Opticians Ltd Dublin

Dingle Fashion and Gifts Ltd Kerry

Doonshean imaginings Ltd Kerry

Eason Ltd Dublin

Edward Slevin and Company Ltd Donegal

Electro City Ltd Kilkenny

Ennis Electrical and Gas Supplies Ltd Clare

Eurasia Ireland Distribution Ltd Dublin

Explore Marketing Ltd t/a Trespass Wicklow

Facet Ltd Dublin

Fennariv Designated Activity Company Waterford

Flanagans Interiors Ltd Wicklow

Fonez Ltd Galway

Formwave Ltd t/a Hifihut Dublin

Foy and Company (Ballyfofey) Ltd Donegal

Franks Interiors Ltd Louth

Freezer Queen Ltd t/a Redmond Electric Wexford

Fun Tech Ltd Dublin

Future Forests Ltd Cork

Gardiner Grain Ltd Wexford

Ger Gavin Home Interiors Ltd Tipperary

Gerard Anthony Ltd Roscommon

Gleeson Sport Scene Ltd Limerick

Glendalough Craft Centre Ltd Wicklow

Greenes Letterkenny Ltd Donegal

Hals Golf Ltd Dublin

Hanley’s Garden Sheds Ltd Cork

Healthplus Ltd Galway

Healthwave Ltd Dublin

Hickey & Company Ltd Dublin

Hillcastle Sales Ltd t/a The Gift and Art Gallery Louth

Industry Lifestyle Ltd Dublin

Jabez Holdings Ltd t/a Stacks Pharmacy Dublin

James E. Hegarty and Co. Ltd Donegal

John Atkins & Co. Ltd Cork

John P. Hopkins & Sons Ltd t/a Hopkins Toymaster Wicklow

Joyces Wexford Ltd Wexford

JPD Pharmacy Ltd Monaghan

Keanes Jewellers UnLtd Company Cork

Ken Black Ltd Laois

Kennys Bookshop & Art Galleries (Holdings) Ltd Galway

Kerrigans Factory Shop Ltd Dublin

KETA Products Ltd Cork

Kintbury Ltd t/a 53 Degrees North Dublin

Landers Outdoor World Ltd Kerry

Lemap Ltd Dublin

Limegreen Ltd t/a Jim McLoughney Menswear Tipperary

Little Italy Ltd Dublin

Livy Issue Ltd t/a McGuirks Golf Dublin

Louis Copeland & Sons Ltd Dublin

Lovely stuff Ltd t/a Kinvara Skincare Galway

Luxury Treats Ltd Meath

M.P. Doyle Ltd Carlow

Mac Eochagain Ltd Mayo

Magees Pharmacy (Letterkenny) Ltd Donegal

Mahers Chemists Ltd Louth

Maurice Graham Ltd Monaghan

McDaid Pharmacy Ltd Cavan

Meadows & Byrne Ltd Cork

Melfer Ltd t/a McCormacks Pharmacy Tipperary

MGM Interiors Ltd Dublin

Michael Neatty & Co Ltd Galway

Mods & Minis Holdings Ltd Kerry

Montekin Ltd t/a Town Centre Pharmacy Louth

Moran’s Homezone Ltd t/a The 1933 Furniture Company Meath

Morrisseys Medical Hall Ltd Carlow

Murphy and O’Connor Unltd Company Cork

Murphy Larkin Timber Products Ltd Waterford

Murphy’s Ice Cream Ltd Kerry

N17 Discount Electrical Ltd Galway

O’Connor Pharmacy (Cork) Ltd Cork

O’Mahonys Booksellers Ltd Limerick

OSG Property Developments Ltd Kerry

O’Sullivans Pharmacies and Beauticians (Sarsfield St.) Ltd Limerick

P. Boland Ltd Wicklow

Patrick Rogers Ltd Sligo

Patrick Sweeney (Chemists) Ltd t/a Roches Chemist Dublin

Paul Lynam Offaly

Queenpharm Ltd Cork

Quills Retail Ltd Kerry

Radharc Concepts Ltd Galway

Ranove Investments Jervis Ltd Dublin

Ratoga Systems Ltd Dublin

Records & Discs Ltd t/a Tower Records Dublin

Rolsford Ltd t/a McSport Dublin

Ronaghan’s Pharmacy Ltd Monaghan

Seagreen Ltd Dublin

Seahorse Aquariums Ltd Dublin

Serena Boutique Ltd Dublin

Simon Hart Ltd t/a Korkys Dublin

Siopa Rince Teoranta Dublin

Skinfull Affairs (Dublin) Ltd Dublin

Solar Spa Ltd Dublin

Soma Clothing Ltd t/a Carousel Dublin

Sortatron Ltd t/a McGorisks Pharmacy Westmeath

South Link Road Pharmacy Ltd Cork

Standum Teoranta Galway

Stephen Murtagh and Sons Ltd Meath

Sullivan’s Quay Health Co Ltd Cork

The Edge Sports Ltd Cork

The Elms Furniture Ltd Kildare

The Greedy Pig Ltd t/a Hen’s Teeth Dublin

The Outdoor Scene Ltd Dublin

The Templecrone Cooperative Agricultural Society Ltd Donegal

Thomas Archer (Ballina) Ltd Mayo

Thomas H. Kean Ltd Mayo

Tilestyle (Irl) Ltd Dublin

Torpedo Construction Ltd t/a Grange Builders Providers Dublin

Treshar Ltd Galway

Triona Crafts Ltd Donegal

Tynestyle Trading Ltd t/a Here’s Health Cork

United Retail Trading Ltd t/a Eurocycles Eurobaby Dublin

Vibes & Scribes Ltd Cork

Villa Rotunda Ltd t/a The Garden House Dublin

Walsh Brothers, Ltd Kerry

Wolrac Ltd Carlow

Zest At Ltd Clare

Photo: (l-r) Stephen Creaner, Damien English and Conor Moran (Credit: Maxwells)