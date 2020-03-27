Covid-19 Force Majeure And Commercial Leases

27 Mar 2020 | 01.31 pm

The impact of Covid-19 for landlords and tenants of commercial leases will inevitably be significant, write Valerie Hourigan, Mona Costelloe and Michelle McVeigh in law firm Byrne Wallace

Many tenants have already closed the doors of their businesses, initially because of their inability to effectively implement social distancing requirements, or because they have been strongly urged to do so by the government and representative bodies.

As of 24 March 2020, the government directed the closure of many businesses such as gyms, hairdressers, betting offices and libraries, and has implemented restrictions on others.

In such circumstances, a tenant’s inability to continue to pay rent and to comply with other lease covenants i.e. keep open covenants, is likely to be the primary concern for landlords and tenants alike, neither of which will have any real visibility as to how the situation will evolve or how long it will last.

Alternatively, a landlord may have to close a building where the building is multi-let and/or the landlord occupies part. From a purely contractual position, the landlord is required to allow the tenant quiet enjoyment of the premises, in most cases subject to the tenant complying with its obligations and covenants under the lease.

Force Majeure

Some leases may contain specific rent suspension provisions in force majeure type situations. In Ireland, such provisions are typically the exception rather than the norm in commercial leases.

If a lease does refer to rent suspension in a force majeure scenario, it is likely that an Irish court would deem the Covid-19 pandemic, of a global scale, to constitute an act of force majeure. The English decision of Lebeaupin v Richard Crispin and Co considered the scope of the phrase, quoting the following definition from a French legal textbook:

“This term is used with reference to all circumstances independent of the will of man, and which it is not in his power to control, and such force majeure is sufficient to justify the non-execution of a contract. Thus, war, inundations, and epidemics, [emphasis added] are cases of force majeure.”

However, in order for a party to rely on Covid-19 as an event of force majeure, Covid-19 would have to be the sole operative cause of the inability to perform.

Forfeiture

Where a tenant fails to perform his covenants under a commercial lease, the usual remedy for a landlord is forfeiture. However, a tenant can claim equitable relief against forfeiture. The relief is a matter for exercise of judicial discretion and one would not expect a court to refuse relief against forfeiture where the inability to pay rent or breach of a keep open covenant was caused by matters entirely outside the control of the tenant i.e. a global pandemic requiring government action to stem the spread of the virus.

This is particularly so where the tenant acted reasonably and maintained open lines of communication with the landlord throughout the relevant period. Another factor that may be taken into account by the court in exercising its discretion is that there is a general duty on an employer (under Safety Health and Welfare at Work legislation) to take measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 within a workplace environment.

From a practical perspective, forfeiture would seem to be an unattractive proposition for a landlord in this climate, with much uncertainty around the ability to source an alternative tenant in the short to medium term.

Break Options

Many commercial leases contain break options allowing tenants (and sometimes landlords) to terminate leases early. Tenants should check their leases to see if they contain a break option, which might avail them particularly if they anticipate that any closure of their business premises may be permanent.

Landlord closure of building

Absent a government order where a landlord is obliged to shut down an entire building, a landlord could be deemed in breach of its quiet enjoyment covenant and a tenant may be able to invoke the doctrine of frustration to bring the lease to an end. However, the bar to successfully invoking the doctrine of frustration is high and costly and, for similar reasons to some of those outlined in respect of forfeiture above, it is unlikely that a temporary closure due to Covid-19 would reach this bar.

Forbearance

The optimal solution may be forbearance. The government has introduced a range of measures as a support for businesses impacted by Covid-19. Such measures include the deferral of mortgage repayments of up to three months and deferral of commercial rates payments for three months. Any forbearance in relation to rental and other lease obligations would complement these government measures.