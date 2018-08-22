Covert Operation For Molloys Anniversary

22 Aug 2018 | 10.36 am

The Molloys Group of pubs and off-licences has launched a new craft beer to celebrate 85 years in business.

The beer, a a 5% ABV pale ale called Covert Operation, is brewed by YellowBelly for the Molloy chain, after craft beer enthusiast Richard Molloy worked with the brewery to create a juicy, easy-drinking pale ale.

The origins of the Molloy Group go back to 1933, when Martin Molloy purchased the Fox’s Covert in Tallaght Village. Molloy’s adopted the fox logo for company branding and the the original pub continues to trade successfully.

The new beer’s name is a play on the Fox’s Covert. “The label features three generations of the Molloy family and the Crafty Fox who will lead them on a Covert Operation to bring superior craft beer to the masses,” said chief executive Richard Molloy.

“It was hard keeping this ‘Covert Operation’ under wraps, but now that it’s cover has been blown you can find it in all seven Molloys liquor stores around Dublin and through our website.”

The third generation boss of the family firm has tailored the off-licences to meet the demands of the modern day consumer. “The growth of craft beer has been incredible over the last ten years,” said Molloy. “It provides customers with so much variety of flavours and styles of beer, compared to what was previously available. The options available are becoming as diverse as wine, and our customers can support Irish businesses by buying the many quality Irish beers available.”

Molloy Holdings Ltd had turnover of €20m in 2017 and booked an operating profit of €746,000 after making a small loss the previous year. Liabilities were reduced from €9.5m to €6.1m through 2017, and company net worth in December 2017 was €18.1m.

Photo: Richard Molloy (left) with Elmarie Molloy and Kevin Molloy