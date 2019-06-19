Counting Up The Leave Weeks For A New Child

19 Jun 2019 | 11.05 am

Employment minister Regina Doherty (pictured) is adding to the panoply of legislation surrounding employee’s entitlement to time off work when a child is born. The Parental Leave and Benefit Bill, due to come into force in November 2019, provides for two weeks of ‘paid leave’ for each parent during the first year after the baby’s birth, and Doherty has signalled that the entitlement will expand to seven weeks by 2023.

The upshot is that from November mothers will be entitled to 28 weeks of paid leave and 34 weeks of unpaid leave. Fathers will be entitled to four weeks of paid leave and 18 weeks of unpaid leave. These are the various programmes:

Paid Maternity Leave: the mother’s entitlement is 26 weeks. Subject to PRSI conditions, there’s a state payment of €245 per week.

Unpaid Maternity Leave: the mother's entitlement is 16 weeks, which begins immediately after the end of paid maternity leave.

Paid Paternity Leave: two weeks leave for the father within six months after child's birth. State pays €245 per week.

Unpaid Parental Leave: parents of children aged up to eight years can avail of 18 weeks' leave per child. The 18 weeks may be taken in one continuous period or in two separate blocks of a minimum of six weeks. Employers can also agree to separate this leave into periods of days or even hours.

Paid Parental Leave: the new measure, providing for two weeks' paid leave for each parent within 12 months of baby's birth. State pays benefit of €245 per week.

With paid maternity, paternity and parental leave, there is no legal obligation on the employer to top up the state benefit to the level of the individual’s regular pay. In the public sector, it’s taken as a given that this is what happens. In the private sector, CIPD Ireland estimates that half of employers top up maternity benefit and one in three top up paternity benefit.

For self-employed women, the extra two weeks of benefit will win Doherty brownie points.