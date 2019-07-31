Counting Up Ireland’s Carbon Taxes 

31 Jul 2019 | 12.09 pm

Carbon taxes in Ireland are already penal and hiking them further penalises rural and low-income households

The debate over climate change in Ireland is beginning to heat up as much as the planet itself. The uptick in support for the Greens at the European Parliament elections has brought the issue of climate action to the forefront of the political agenda. Such has been the hysteria generated by the BBC and RTE that in an exit poll following the May elections, nine out of ten voters voiced the view that government should do more to reduce carbon emissions.

The government’s most likely course of action is to ratchet up the tax burden on hydrocarbons consumption by raising the Carbon Tax. Though this tax was formally introduced at the start of the decade, government has been taxing hydrocarbons forever, through penal excise duty and VAT on motor and home fuels. In fact the current Carbon Tax yield is dwarfed by excise duty levied on petrol and diesel (table).

Carbon Tax was introduced in Ireland in 2010 at a rate of €10 per tonne of CO2, primarily as a revenue raising measure at a time of austerity. The Carbon Tax currently raises c.€430m per annum and the proceeds go into the Central Fund as part of Exchequer revenue, rather than any hypothecated environmental measure.

The Carbon Tax introduction increased the price of petrol by 3.5%, natural gas by 7.0%, peat briquettes by 10.1% and coal by 11.8%. The rate was doubled to €20 per tonne in 2012, adding 5.3 cents to the cost of a litre of diesel.

The economic argument for carbon taxes is that burning fossil fuels imposes a negative environmental and social ‘externality’ on society that is not reflected in the market price for such fuels. Taxing carbon incorporates the cost of pollution into the price of fossil fuels and encourages the adoption of more carbon efficient forms of transportation, heating, electricity generation, manufacturing etc.

A recent letter published in the Wall Street Journal signed by 3,550 economists, among them 27 Nobel laureates, extolled carbon taxes as “the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary”.

However, in America average federal and state fuel taxes amount to 14 cents per litre of diesel. In Ireland the corresponding figure is 83 cents. Counting in the Carbon Tax with excise duty and VAT, Ireland already has an effective tax rate on motor fuels of €260 per tonne of CO2.

Regressive Impact

Like VAT, excise duty and other consumption taxes, carbon taxes are regressive and raise equity concerns. Besides the fuel taxes, there is also vehicle registration tax and motor tax, both of which provide exemptions and reductions for expensive new hybrid and electric vehicles.

For low-income households, the Carbon Tax compounds the financial penalty they suffer for not being able to afford a new rather than a used car. ESRI, the state-funded think-tank, cautions that poorer households pay a greater proportion of their income in carbon taxes than richer households, and are less able to switch to low-carbon alternatives in transportation and heating.

Rural households would also bear the brunt of a higher Carbon Tax. One-third of the Irish population live in rural areas, and given that rural households for the most part lack a meaningful public transport alternative to cars, doubling or tripling the Carbon Tax, as the Green Party is proposing, will not play well outside the Pale.

Higher carbon taxes were the spark for the gilets jaunes protests in France. For the good of the planet, the Macron government decided to raise petrol tax by 2.9c a litre and the diesel tax by 6.5c. The street revolts forced Macron to abandon the tax hikes and in Ireland the government has taken note.

Carbon Dividend

In March 2019, the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Climate Action recommend hiking Carbon Tax from €20 to €80 per tonne by 2030. Such a move would add 30c per litre to the cost of motor fuels. Mindful of the French experience, the politicians advocated ring-fencing the extra revenue for either a ‘carbon dividend’ to be paid to each household, or for targeted supports such as home-retrofitting.

This raises the question whether going forward all Carbon Tax revenues would be ring-fenced and reimbursed. At the moment all the Carbon Tax goes to pay for general government outlays.

According to ESRI modelling, the Oireachtas Committee proposal should help steer the government back on track to meeting its 2030 emission-reduction commitments, but not completely. In the scenario where Carbon Tax doubled to €40 next year and increased to €80 by 2030, emissions might be 17% lower than if no action were taken. But even then the measure would only deliver 5% and 10% of Ireland’s target emission reductions by 2030.

Just as taxing alcohol and tobacco to the nines hasn’t eliminated drinking and smoking, increasing Carbon Tax in Ireland not solve climate change. The latest data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows that in 2017 Ireland’s estimated Greenhouse Gas emissions totalled 61 milion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. If Ireland meets the EU target of reducing that figure by 30% in a decade’s time, the ‘saving’ will be 18 million tonnes.

Meanwhile Turkey, as agreed with the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, expects to increase its GHG emissions by 400 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in the same period. That’s 245 million tonnes less than if Turkey continued on a ‘Business As Usual’ trajectory, but highlights the fact that if CO2 emissions really are going to fry the planet, nothing that happens in Ireland will make a difference.

Photo: Climate change panic helped propel the Green Party’s Ciaran Cuffe into the European Parliament. (pic: RollingNews)