Cosmetic Creations Rebrands To Lynoslife

24 Nov 2020 | 10.24 am

Cosmetic Creations has rebranded as Lynoslife one year opening its Cork facility in the former Yves Rocher plant.

In March 2020, the company launched Airmedica hand sanitiser in response to increased demand due to the pandemic. Made in Cork and Mayo, used by the HSE and available in most national retail outlets, Lynoslife increased production of the hand sanitiser to at a maximum 350,000 units a week.

CEO Aiden Corcoran (pictured) commented: ”We are so excited to finally be announcing our new name and brand identity, Lynoslife. Cosmetic Creations has served us well but we are continuing to expand our health, well-being and pharmaceutical products and services, adding value to how people feel, look and live. As an Irish life sciences company with world-class capacity, technology and expertise, we needed an updated brand that truly reflects who we are.

“Since we took over the helm of the company in 2017, we expanded our workforce from 30 to 120 people, increased our product and service offerings, opened a second facility in Cork and launched our own brand, Airmedica.

“By mid-2021, we will also have invested a total of €1.5m over 18 months into our Mayo and Cork sites. The next year will see us continue to scale, as we expand through strategic acquisitions in the health, pharma and cosmetic sectors as well as launching another owned product.”

Corcoran added that the company is committed to using Irish suppliers where possible. “Our Airmedica range, for example, uses over 90% Irish ingredients and packaging,” he stated.

Corcoran explained that the Lynoslife brand name draws inspiration from the five blue zones on earth where people are reputed to live the longest and tend to have better physical and mental health: Icaria in Greece; Okinawa in Japan; Sardinia; Loma Linda in California and Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

During the trademarking process, ‘i’ was replaced by ‘y’.

Pic: Michael McLaughlin