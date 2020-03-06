Cosmetic Creations Ramps Up Sanitiser Production

06 Mar 2020 | 10.14 am

Cosmetic Creations has responded to the coronavirus infection by launching a new hand sanitiser, Airmedica.

The company, which has operations in Cork and Mayo, said it is is mobilising to produce 80,000 units per week.

Chief executive Aiden Corcoran said: “We have been contacted by both the public and private sectors to deliver a high volume of hand sanitisers. Following recent investment in our Cork campus, we have expanded our capacity and are working to meet this immediate need.

“We are fortunate to have an agile team, who have been hard at work, formulating and testing this product and ensuring we have the resources to manufacture and distribute, nationally and internationally.”

Corcoran (pictured) acquired Cosmetic Creations in 2016 and then took on the former Yves Rocher factory in Cork. The company produces a range of products in the skincare, tanning and cosmetics categories, as well as ENT sprays and creams and animal care products. Clients include private label national brands and Irish, UK and European retail multiples.

“We manufacture about 70% of Ireland’s tanning products,” said Corcoran. “We also manufacture a number of national skincare products. In a typical pharmacy in Ireland, Creative Cosmetics produces about 40% of the Irish cosmetics products on the shelves.”

Brexit has sharpened Corcoran’s focus on the supply chain. “We’ve gone from relying on UK agents for 80% of our materials to about 25%. We went straight to source for many products, reducing input costs substantially.”

And Corcoran also wants to rebrand his venture. “While 70% of what we produce are cosmetics products, we also produce food supplements, animal welfare and low-end pharma products,” he said. “Our goal is the cosmetics proportion of our output to 40% in four or five years’ time.”

Achieving that will be assisted by the company’s recent partnership with US biopharma company Parnell Pharmaceuticals, a long-time client, under which Parnell will relocate its European headquarters to Cork and Corcoran’s business will manufacturing Parnell’s products for the US and European markets.

Corcoran added: “The partnership with Parnell will result in us adding more staff and building out a supply chain and distribution channel for them. What it will mean for us is becoming more of the life sciences company that we believe we really are.”