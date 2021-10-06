Cosgraves Complete Big Tree Hotel Sale

06 Oct 2021 | 10.22 am

The newly-built Big Tree Hotel on Dublin’s Dorset Street has been sold by developers Dublin Loft Company, to a joint venture involving Mm Capital and RoundShield.

The hotel caused planning controversy in 2019 when the company sought to demolish most of the traditional pub, the Big Tree, on the site. The developers describe the completed project as including “a large ground floor restaurant and bar, the famous traditional Big Tree Irish pub, and an expansive rear terrace”.

Director Mark Cosgrave said: “We are proud to have delivered another superior project to the Dublin hotel market and are pleased to have followed in the footsteps of the Hendrick Hotel in Smithfield and achieve our second LEED gold accreditation for the Big Tree hotel.

“We feel this deal represents great value for both The Dublin Loft Company and the purchaser, and wish them the best with it in the future.”

Established in 2013 by Mark Cosgrave, Andrew Cosgrave and Kelly Cosgrave, Dublin Loft Company develops residential apartments and hospitality projects across Ireland and specialises in boutique Dublin City centre developments.

The company was advised by JLL and Sheehan & Company solicitors. The buyer was advised by Mason Hayes & Curran, Arthur Cox and Goodwin Procter.