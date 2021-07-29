29 Jul 2021 | 09.00 am

Our Corporate Restructuring and Insolvency team led by Cormac Mohan provides specialist advice and restructuring support services to companies and directors in challenging circumstances.

Based on Fitzwilliam Square in city centre Dublin, our insolvency specialist team is client-focused, with a practical, solution-driven approach. It is this strength, expertise and experience that has enabled us to deal with a significant number of insolvencies, liquidation and restructuring cases over a number of years.

“The pandemic is very different from the financial crisis in 2008,” says Cormac Mohan (pictured). “It is an unfortunate reality that businesses in certain sectors will not survive in the changed environment. A key challenge for many businesses centres on whether they have enough cash in the short term to continue as a going concern. A second big challenge in this market will involve the Brexit hurdle and dealing with a fragmented supply chain adding further cost. Business owners need to have realistic expectations on dealing with these challenges.‘

“Getting funds into the business will be increasingly difficult for both short-term working capital or the survival of the business against the backdrop of exiting Covid-19 restrictions and facing the Brexit factor, which are not mutually exclusive.”

Fitzwilliam Corporate Insolvency provides practical and results-driven corporate recovery solutions, with key areas of expertise in:

• Examinership & Independent Expert Reports

• Creditors Voluntary Liquidations

• Members Voluntary Liquidation

• Forensic Accountant Reports

Cormac heads the firm’s Insolvency and Corporate Recovery team. He is a qualified accountant who holds a Diploma in Insolvency & Corporate Restructuring from the Law Society of Ireland. He is a member of the Consultative Committee of Accountancy Bodies of Ireland (CCABI) and a former President of CPA Ireland.

Cormac has represented a number of clients and has a track record over the last 15 years in preparing independent expert reports for the courts in the examinership process across a range of sectors.

