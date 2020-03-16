Coronavirus: What’s The Normal Flu Death Rate In Ireland?

16 Mar 2020 | 11.18 am

In a normal year, an average of 24 people per week die from influenza or pneumonia in Ireland.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 4,165 deaths in Ireland in 2018 were attributed to diseases of the respiratory system. Of that total, 151 deaths were attributed to influenza.

Among those flu deaths, 49 people (32% of the total) were aged 75-84 and 68 (45%) were aged over 85. In 2018, nine people (6%) under the age of 45 died from the flu in Ireland.

The CSO attributed 1,084 deaths in 2018 to pneumonia, which can be a flu complication. Of those fatalities, 243 were aged 75-84 (22%) and 697 (64%) were aged over 85. In 2018, nine people (0.8% of total) under the age of 45 in Ireland died from pneumonia.

In 2018, the CSO also counted 1,743 deaths attributed to chronic lower respiratory disease. Of that total, 94% were aged over 65, 72% were aged over 75, and 34% were aged over 85.

The CSO data shows that of the total 4,165 deaths due to respiratory diseases in 2018, people under the age of 45 accounted for 0.8% of the total, while people aged over 75 accounted for 78%.

In total, 29,780 deaths in Ireland through 2018 were attributed to diseases, cancers and other medical abnormalities, an average of 570 deaths per week.

On a pro-rata basis to Ireland, 15,200 Italians would be expected to die in a normal year from influenza and pneumonia. As of March 15, according to the World Health Organisation Italy’s coronavirus death toll was 1,441 from 21,157 confirmed cases, a mortality rate of 6.8%.

Globally, WHO has tallied 72,469 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,531 deaths, a mortality rate of 3.5%