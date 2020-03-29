Coronavirus Lockdown Rationale Lacks Transparency

29 Mar 2020 | 05.50 pm

The Department of Health says that 2,615 Covid-19 cases are notified in Ireland as of Sunday 29 March 2020. The first confirmed case was four weeks ago on Saturday February 29.

As of Friday March 27, the cumulative number of people hospitalised was 564, with 77 people of that cohort admitted to intensive care. The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 stood at 43 on March 27.

On March 25, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stated that his earlier prediction of 15,000 confirmed C-19 cases in Ireland by March 31 was too pessimistic. However, Dr Leo wasn’t far off the mark.

In the seven days Saturday March 21 to Friday March 27. the average daily growth in known C-19 cases was 17.6%. Preliminary data for March 28 and 29 shows a decline in the growth trend, but those figures are usually revised upwards in detailed HSE analysis in the days following announcement of the latest daily total.

At a 15% daily growth clip of 2,615 known C-19 cases, the 15,000 mark would be reached on Good Friday, April 10.

Varadkar’s admission came a day after he implemented fully advice from chief medical official Tony Holohan (pictured) to ratchet up the economic lockdown that has thrown hundreds of thousands of people out of work.

On Friday March 27, the lockdown escalated when Varadkar ordered that all people except health workers and people involved in social services and some limited other functions should not leave their homes except for exercise and shop visits.

• Who qualifies as an essential service to leave home for work

Underpinning the drastic curbs on personal and economic freedom, not to mention wrecking the private sector economy (pay and pensions for medical experts and politicians are not affected), is the Irish health system’s apparent inability to cope with providing intensive care to large numbers of people at the same time.

Why Covid-19 has wreaked such havoc around the world is that when it takes hold in vulnerable victims it attacks the human breathing system. Doctors try to prevent death with ventilators, which requires resources, and the added complication is that the virus is very contagious.

It is estimated that Ireland has c.255 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds around the country. The government says that 77 Covid-19 victims have been admitted to intensive care since the crisis started, though in its daily announcements the Department of Health does not specify how many C-19 victims are currently in ICU treatment. No indication either is given of what proportion of total admissions since the crisis started (564) are currently receiving hospital treatment.

The table below is extracted from Department of Health C-19 hospital data which has been issued since March 16.

C-19 Cases Cumulative Daily Growth Daily Hospital Admissions Daily ICU Admissions Cumulative Deaths 29th March 2,615 (est) 8.3% (est) 28th March 2,415 (est) 13.9% (est) 27th March 2,216 16.4% 75 10 43 26th March 1,904 16.2% 70 8 33 25th March 1,639 18.5% 79 12 9 24th March 1,383 20.7% 35 8 9 23rd March 1,146 18.7% 28 3 7 22nd March 965 15.4% 38 11 6 21st March 836 17.4% 28 8 6 20th March 712 21.9% 38 4 4 19th March 584 33.3% 33 1 3 18th March 438 25.1% 32 5 3 17th March 350 29.2% 24 1 2 16th March 271 32.0% 15th March 169 31.0% 14th March 129 43.3% 13th March 90 28.6% 12th March 76 62.8% 11th March 43 26.5% 10th March 34 41.7% 9th March 24 14.3% 8th March 21 16.7% 7th March 18 38.5% 6th March 13

Serious though Covid-19 is, in a normal year in Ireland an average of 93 people per week die from respiratory diseases.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 1,205 deaths the January to March 2019 period were attributed to diseases of the respiratory system. Of that total, 32 deaths were attributed to influenza and 323 deaths were attributed to pneumonia, which can be a flu complication.

In Q1 2019, the CSO also counted 566 deaths attributed to chronic lower respiratory disease, and 284 deaths attributed to other diseases of the respiratory system.

Of those deaths caused by respiratory diseases, 34% were people aged 75-84, and 43% were people aged over 85.

The current estimated mortality rate for Covid-19 is 20-30 per 1,000 people. It follows that 15,000 confirmed C-19 cases in Ireland could lead to c.450 deaths. This would represent an 11% increase on the number of deaths from respiratory diseases expected in Ireland in a normal year.

That spike in mortalities would not justify shutting down the private sector economy and inflicting financial stress on hundreds of thousands of individuals and households.