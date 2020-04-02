Coronavirus Lockdown Rationale Lacks Transparency

02 Apr 2020 | 06.04 pm

The Department of Health says that an estimated 4,273 Covid-19 cases are notified in Ireland as of Friday 3 April 2020. The first confirmed case was on Saturday February 29.

As of Wednesday April 1 the cumulative number of people hospitalised was 1,039, with 148 people of that cohort admitted to intensive care. The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 stood at 113 on April 1.

Underpinning the drastic curbs on personal and economic freedom, not to mention wrecking the private sector economy (pay and pensions for medical experts and politicians are not affected), is the Irish health system’s apparent inability to cope with providing intensive care to large numbers of people at the same time.

Why Covid-19 has wreaked such havoc around the world is that when it takes hold in vulnerable victims it attacks the human breathing system. Doctors try to prevent death with ventilators, which requires resources, and the added complication is that the virus is very contagious. The contagion issue is evidenced by healthcare workers accounting for one in four C-19 cases.

It is estimated that Ireland has c.255 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds around the country. In its daily announcements the Department of Health does not specify how many C-19 victims are currently in ICU treatment. No indication either is given of what proportion of total admissions since the crisis started are currently receiving hospital treatment.

The table below is extracted from Department of Health C-19 hospital data which has been issued since March 17.

C-19 Cases Cumulative Daily Growth Daily Hospital Admissions Daily ICU Admissions Cumulative Deaths 4th April 4,604 (est) 7.7% (est) 3rd April 4,273 (est) 5.5% (est) 2nd April 4,014 9.8% 79 10 131 1st April 3,655 11.4% 107 14 113 31st March 3,282 9.8% 98 8 91 30th March 2,990 11.7% 131 13 84 29th March 2,677 8.2% 58 13 64 28th March 2,475 11.7% 81 7 44 27th March 2,216 16.4% 75 10 43 26th March 1,904 16.2% 70 8 33 25th March 1,639 18.5% 79 12 9 24th March 1,383 20.7% 35 8 7 23rd March 1,146 18.7% 28 3 7 22nd March 965 15.4% 38 11 6 21st March 836 17.4% 28 8 6 20th March 712 21.9% 38 4 4 19th March 584 33.3% 33 1 3 18th March 438 25.1% 32 5 3 17th March 350 29.2% 24 1 2 16th March 271 32.0% 15th March 169 31.0% 14th March 129 43.3% 13th March 90 28.6% 12th March 76 62.8% 11th March 43 26.5% 10th March 34 41.7% 9th March 24 14.3% 8th March 21 16.7% 7th March 18 38.5% 6th March 13

Serious though Covid-19 is, in a normal year in Ireland an average of 93 people per week die from respiratory diseases.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 1,205 deaths in the January to March 2019 period were attributed to diseases of the respiratory system. Of that total, 32 deaths were attributed to influenza and 323 deaths were attributed to pneumonia, which can be a flu complication.

In Q1 2019, the CSO also counted 566 deaths attributed to chronic lower respiratory disease, and 284 deaths attributed to other diseases of the respiratory system.

Of those deaths caused by respiratory diseases, 34% were people aged 75-84, and 43% were people aged over 85.

The current estimated mortality rate for Covid-19 is 20-30 per 1,000 people. It follows that 15,000 confirmed C-19 cases in Ireland could lead to c.450 deaths. This would represent an 11% increase on the number of deaths from respiratory diseases expected in Ireland in a normal year.

That spike in mortalities would not justify shutting down the private sector economy and inflicting financial stress on hundreds of thousands of individuals and households. Perspective on ‘excess deaths’ is explained by Thomas Moore in the video below:

Another issue for government to address is whether some areas of the country can come out of lockdown before others. The available data shows that in many counties the prevalence of Covid-19 does not justify children losing out on their education, small firms being wiped out and scores of thousands of households (outside the public sector) having their income decimated.

Covid-19 Cases By County

Carlow ≤5 0.1% Cavan 39 1.2% Clare 49 1.5% Cork 272 8.3% Donegal 68 2.1% Dublin 1838 56% Galway 91 2.8% Kerry 72 2.3% Kildare 90 2.7% Kilkenny 37 1.1% Laois 16 0.5% Leitrim 12 0.4% Limerick 94 2.9% Longford 14 0.4% Louth 52 1.6% Mayo 52 1.6% Meath 74 2.3% Monaghan 17 0.5% Offaly 46 1.4% Roscommon 10 0.3% Sligo 25 0.8% Tipperary 91 2.8% Waterford 38 1.2% Westmeath 81 2.5% Wexford 16 0.5% Wicklow 84 2.6%

• Data as of Tuesday March 31