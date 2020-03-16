Coronavirus: Claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment

16 Mar 2020 | 08.04 am

The government is asking employers to continue to pay laid-off workers at least at the jobseeker rate of €203 per week.

Minister Regina Doherty (pictured) said where employers who have to cease trading because of the impact of social distancing continue to pay workers, they will be able to claim refunds from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

“A temporary refund scheme is being established for this purpose,” she stated. “This refund will be for €203 per worker per week. This means that workers retain their link with employers and there is no need for them personally to submit a jobseekers claim.”

The important things to note from this statement is that is appears to only apply to companies that have ceased trading. There may be further clarification on this but it is an important distinction at this point.

Doherty added that that “refunds will take some time to process”. She expressed the hope that in the meantime banks will provide working capital finance in the form of overdrafts or short-term loans to cover costs.

To expedite unemployment payments to individuals not being paid by their employers, a new Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is being introduced today.

Details and application form can be downloaded here.

The payment will be available to employees and the self-employed who have lost employment due to a downturn in economic activity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The payment has a one-page application form and will be paid for a period of six weeks at a flat rate payment of €203 per week. Individuals applying for the payment will be required to apply for the normal jobseeker’s payments within this six week period.

The emergency unemployment payment measure followed publican groups argeeing to a government request for bars to cease trading from March 15 until at least March 29. For the moment there is no legal obligation on pubs to shut.

The fact that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is for six weeks suggests that government envisages pubs staying shut until Sunday April 26, which would be two weeks after Easter.

It is estimated that c.140,000 people have been laid off work because of the measures taken to tackle coronavirus. The total is made up of 70,000 restaurant workers, 50,000 pub and bar staff, and c. 20,000 crèche and childcare workers.

Doherty said laid off workers should not attend at Intreo Centre. “Intreo Centres have to apply social distancing recommendations so queues will be long and people who call may have to wait a long time,” she said.

Application forms can be downloaded online and submitted by post. People with a registered MyGovID account can make their claim online. Alternatively, people can call 1890 800 024 or 01 248 1398 to receive the relevant application form for the new payment by post.

Doherty added: “Payments will issue based on date of application, not date of processing, meaning that all payments will be back-dated. We would ask customers to please keep checking their bank account as payment may issue in advance of us formally notifying you.”