Coronacrisis: Stockmarket Turns On AIB

20 Mar 2020 | 08.12 am

Shares in AIB Bank were sold off sharply on Thursday March 19, with the price plunging 24% through the day.

After the re-rating, AIB now trades on c.2x 2019 pre-exceptional profit. Analysts in brokers Davy said they were struggling to make sense of sharp one-day move.

The broker commented: “While sharp negative price action is not particularly unusual in the current environment, and especially for banks, yesterday’s weak relative move seems unjustified.

“AIB finished the day down 24% — now 83% below its IPO price — but at odds with the European banking sector, which rose 2.7%, buoyed by exceptional ECB action with its €750m Pandemic Emergency Purchase programme announcement. The movement also contrasts with a 4.4% decline from Bank of Ireland and with Permanent TSB unchanged on the day.”

In a research note on AIB and Bank of Ireland published earlier this week, Davy noted that AIB, led by CEO Colin Hunt (pictured), has c.11.6% of its customer loans exposed to the more ‘at-risk’ commercial sectors of retail, hotels, pubs and transport.

Davy analysts Stephen Lyons and Diarmaid Sheridan commented: “AIB has €5.3bn exposed to distribution –split across hotels at €2.2bn, licensed premises at €0.5bn, retail/wholesale at €2bn and other €0.5bn, and €1.9bn to transport. So, in total, €7.2bn exposed to at-risk sectors, very little of which is currently in default.

“Migrating all at-risk stage one exposures into stage two and all of those already in stage two into stage three results in a €0.57bn increase in stage 3/defaulted loans, and a €5.8bn increase in stage 2 loans. If we assume that 10% of personal loans are similarly affected, this results in a further €2.7bn and €0.25bn of stage 2 and stage 3 exposures respectively. Keeping provisions coverage ratios constant results in an overall €618m of additional credit losses, or 1% of gross loans.”

Stage 1 loans are loans that have not experienced a significant rise in credit risk since origination. Stage 2 loans are where a borrower has experienced significant credit stress and/or requested forbearance but is not yet deemed to be impaired (stage 3).

In 2019, AIB reported pre-tax profit of €500m and a net profit of €330m

Davy now expects that the coronacrisis hit to retail, hotel and restaurants and transport sectors could, on its own, reduce Ireland’s GDP by 3% if sustained through Q2 2020.