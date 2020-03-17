Coronacrisis: Rates Relief, Cash Grants For English Firms

17 Mar 2020 | 06.18 pm

UK chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a range of radical measures to assist businesses affected by coronavirus.

The UK initiatives are in stark contrast to the inaction to date in Ireland by the Fine Gael government, where prime minister Leo Varadkar and his finance minister Paschal Donohoe don’t seem to understand the extent of the economic calamity facing the country.

Sunak (pictured) unveiled what he described as an unprecedented package of government-backed and guaranteed loans to support businesses.

From next week, the UK government is making available an initial £330 billion of loan guarantees – equivalent to 15% of UK GDP.

“That means any business that needs access to cash to pay their rent, the salaries, suppliers, or purchase stock, will be able to access a government-backed loan, on attractive terms,” he stated. “If demand is greater than the initial £330 billion I’m making available today, I will go further and provide as much capacity as required.”

In his budget last week Sunak announced a Business Interruption Loan Scheme for loans of up to £1.2m. The scheme threshold has now been raised to £5m, with no interest due for the first six months

Cashflow Support

Sunak also acknowledged that as well as access to finance, businesses need support with their cashflow and fixed costs.

Last week Sunak announced a one-year business rates holiday for business premises in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, with a rateable value of less than £51,000. The UK chancellor has now decided to provide those businesses with an additional cash grant of up to £25,000.

“Additionally, I also am today extending the business rates holiday to all businesses in those sectors, irrespective of their rateable value,” he added.

“That means every single shop, pub, theatre, music venue, restaurant – and any other business in the retail, hospitality or leisure sector – will pay no business rates whatsoever for 12 months. If they have a rateable value of less than £51,000, they can now get a cash grant as well.”

Last week Sunak also announced £3,000 cash grants to the 700,000 UK micro firms. “In light of the new circumstances, and to support their cashflow, today I can increase those grants to £10,000,” said Sunak.

The UK’s finance minister estimated that the package of tax cuts and grants will cost government over £20 billion.

He added that local authorities in England will be fully compensated for the costs of these measures. Devolved administrations will receive at least £3.5 billion in additional funding to provide support to businesses in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Prime minister Boris Johnson commented that as the state is asking people to make considerable changes to their lives, it is only right that the state should stand behind them.